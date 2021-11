Meyers caught four passes for 49 yards and one touchdown on four targets against Cleveland on Sunday. On his 135th NFL reception Meyers finally found the end zone, albeit from Brian Hoyer in garbage time rather than starter Mac Jones. Hopefully it's not such a long wait for touchdown No. 2 -- indeed, with Meyers' target volume, he's a good bet to find the end zone a few more times before the season is over. That's particularly true if Jones can build on his three-touchdown showing against the Browns. Meyers projects well against the Falcons on Thursday.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO