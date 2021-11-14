ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date: When will it air on PBS?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the big, emotional finale tonight on PBS, why not go ahead and discuss all things tied to Call the Midwife season 11?. There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but we should kick things off with the following: There IS going to be another season...

TVLine

Call the Midwife Finale Recap: Nancy's Fate Is Decided (and Sister Monica Joan Plays a Part) — Grade the Season

The following is a recap of the Call the Midwife finale, which was made available ahead of broadcast to PBS Passport subscribers. Considering modern perspectives, Pupil Nurse Nancy did nothing wrong on PBS’ Call the Midwife. However, when one realizes Nancy had her baby out of wedlock in the 1960s and the nuns who raised her — and later her daughter — kept the whole thing a secret, it’s easier to understand why Sister Julienne didn’t quite know what to do with the aspiring midwife. And as Sister Julienne deliberated, Nancy had to tag along with Nurse Phyllis during Sunday night’s...
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
digitalspy.com

The Good Doctor loses one of its newest cast members

The Good Doctor spoilers follow. The Good Doctor will be saying goodbye to one of its newest cast members as Osvaldo Benavides is exiting the ABC show. The Mexican actor plays Dr Mateo Rendón Osma on the series led by Freddie Highmore as Dr Shaun Murphy. Benavides first appeared in a guest star role in the two-part season four finale and was elevated to series regular status at the beginning of season five.
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
Call the Midwife season 11 star Helen George welcomes new baby!

While you wait for the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas Special plus the upcoming season 11, we have great news to share!. Today, the show’s official Facebook page confirmed that series star Helen George (who plays Trixie) and her partner Jack Ashton (who previously played Tom on the series) have welcomed their second child together. The baby is happy and healthy, but there is no news on a name as of yet.
Deadline

Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ Feature In The Works, ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ Filming To Begin Next Year

EXCLUSIVE: Last Kingdom fanatics gearing themselves up for next year’s fifth and final season have something extra to smile about, a Netflix feature film is in the works. Delivering the announcement at today’s London MCM Comic Con, Alexander Dreymon, who stars as protagonist Uhtred and exec produces the historical drama, unveiled Carnival Films’ Seven Kings Must Die. Filming on the two-hour feature will begin early next year in Budapest, shortly before the final 10-part season drops on Netflix. Dreymon will reprise his lead role and will be joined by many of the series cast, along with some new faces. While next year’s season five...
Yardbarker

Hulu reveals 'How I Met Your Father' premiere date

How I Met Your Mother originally ran on CBS for nine seasons from 2005-14 and followed Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he recounts to his children the story of how he met their mother, narrated by Bob Saget. Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders rounded out the ensemble cast.
The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4 air date: The road ahead

After the first three episodes today, do you want to get a sense of when to expect The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4? We’ll break that down for you here, plus a look at the fantasy epic’s future at large. So where do we start things off here?...
Twitter
Star Trek: Discovery Leaving Netflix Tonight Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Only a few hours left before you can watch Discovery on Netflix. When Star Trek: Discovery premiered back in 2017, it launched on CBS All Access (now known as Paramount+) in North America and Netflix in the rest of the countries making the series available to be seen by Trekkies worldwide. The arrangement has been going on for three seasons, but it will now apparently end tonight.
TVLine

Call the Midwife Stars Share Fond Memories in Season 10 Special, Guess Which Actor Could Really Deliver a Baby

Actress Jenny Agutter, best known as Sister Julienne on PBS’ beloved drama Call the Midwife, reverently declares that the series “depends on human interaction more than most.” That said, Agutter adds that when she sees pregnant women in real life, she gets as far away from them as possible so they don’t mistake her for the baby-delivering nun she plays on television. Linda Bassett, who costars as Nurse Phyllis, agrees and says she will continue to leave such duties to the experts. And Helen George, who has brought fan favorite Nurse Trixie to life since the show began in 2012, squeamishly adds...
Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date hopes over on CBS

After tonight’s new episode, are you eager to learn the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got more news on all of that within this piece!. So where do we start off? Well, by getting some of...
The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 mystery: What’s in Dembe’s box?

Sure, it did take The Blacklist season 9 a good bit of time in order to give us a substantial mystery. Yet, they’ve finally done it, and we couldn’t be happier after the fact. So what is in Dembe’s box? This is the primary thing that tonight’s episode left us...
Station 19 season 5 episode 7 return date hopes for Jaina Lee Ortiz, cast

After tonight’s all-important Thanksgiving episode, it makes sense to want to know the Station 19 season 5 episode 7 return date. When is it? When can you expect the cast and crew back for more new episodes? Well, the good news is that we’re not done with this season yet. However, the bad news is that you’re going to be waiting for a while for the next part to formally kick off. According to the Futon Critic, the earliest you can expect the Jaina Lee Ortiz-led drama back is on Thursday, December 9. From there, the winter finale should be on December 16 — if you haven’t heard, that episode has been confirmed already to be holiday-themed.
Survivor 41 episode 10 promo: Is Ricard in big trouble?

Episode 10 is going to be on CBS this coming Wednesday, and with that, we’re poised to get an intense final eight showdown. For the past couple of episodes, it does feel like something has been brewing between Shan and Deshawn. They are arguably two of the most powerful people left in the game in terms of their strategic know-how and because of that, each will continuously try to one-up the other. Deshawn doesn’t like to be “told what to do,” while Shan doesn’t like someone who is seemingly out to generate conflict.
Stranger Things season 4 premiere date: Netflix narrows it down!

At the moment Netflix has yet to issue an official Stranger Things season 4 premiere date — yet, we’re getting a much better sense of it today!. Today, the streaming service made it clear that the latest and long-awaited batch of episodes of the show is going to be airing in the summer of 2022 — and yea, that’s a really long time to wait. If you recall, it’s been over two years already since the arrival of season 3. The reason for the delay is tied largely to the global pandemic, even if before that it was clear that a show with this many effects takes a long time to produce and film. Netflix will give Stranger Things whatever resources it needs in order to succeed; after all, they’d be ridiculous not to! This is one of their most-popular shows and that’s without even considering some of the critical attention it’s received over the years.
call the midwife

Nonnatus House struggles to come to terms with Nancy's revelation. Poplar's housing crisis worsens, leaving the Nonnatus team vowing to fight for change. The birth of a very special baby leads many people to count their blessings. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 1007. All broadcast times...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18, episode 6 (11/18/21): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back on tonight with the sixth episode of season 18. Here are the many ways you can watch the long-running medical drama. Episode six of season 18 will air on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. If you’re one of the streaming types, you can also sign up for “Grey’s Anatomy” via fuboTV and get a 7-day free trial. FuboTV’s pricing starts at $64.99 a month.
