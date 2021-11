Tacoma, WA. (11/14/2021) – The Washington Spirit defeated OL Reign in the semifinal of the 2021 NWSL Playoffs this evening, 2-1. Action did not take long to get going as OL Reign captured an early lead in the third minute. Eugenie Le Sommer netted the first goal off a cross from Megan Rapinoe. This was OL Reign’s first goal against the Spirit this season.

