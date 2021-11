Gap Weekend, written and directed by Todd Norwood, explores the relationship predicament Ben (Art Hall) has been stuck in for some time. He’s an aspiring travel blogger who has recently experienced an ugly breakup with his first and only love, Veronica (Sarah Nicklin). Fatigued from the barrage of poor first dates he’s had since his divorce, Ben places a manifesto on a site, not unlike Craigslist. In it, Ben seeks to find a woman willing to partake in a Gap Weekend — wherein the two won’t go on dates but rather get away from it all for the entire weekend. Emily (Rosie Koocher) answers Ben’s ad, and off to Santa Barbara’s Wine Country they go.

