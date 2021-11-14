ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers Gameday Preview: New Jersey Devils

By Matt Grazel
The Hockey Writers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are preparing to renew their rivalry tonight at Madison Square Garden. The Devils are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon, while the Rangers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 5-3 last night. The Devils,...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Bay Times

Sharks end homestand with shootout loss to New Jersey Devils

SAN JOSE – Special teams and goaltending came through for the Sharks to at least help the team get a point to finish a five-game homestand. But that’s what the Sharks would have to settle for Saturday at SAP Center. The New Jersey Devils scored twice in the shootout, including...
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: California Road Trip Might Have Defined Them

The New Jersey Devils are off to a 5-3-2 start. It isn’t a good start but it isn’t a bad start either. They just went 1-1-1 on the California road trip in which they played the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings. It was the type of trip that defined the team in a lot of ways.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Andreas Johnsson
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Jonathan Bernier
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
litterboxcats.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #FLAvsNYR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook. PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (4-0-1 .918 / 2.52 0SO) vs Shesterkin (5-2-2 .930/ 2.30 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York. Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners) A pair of Eastern...
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Damon Severson Redeems Himself In Shootout

New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson found himself in the doghouse on Friday night after just a brutal game on the scoresheet. He took three minor penalties, and he was a passenger on the Los Angeles Kings’ first goal that broke a scoreless tie. He watched it go past him and the Kings took the lead.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: 3 Trade Proposals For Matthew Tkachuk

The New Jersey Devils could use help on offense. They have some really good pieces, but it’s clear their offense is missing something on the wings. The Devils called up Alex Holtz to try and fix the power play, but for whatever reason, they don’t trust him enough to be on the top six. Holtz and Yegor Sharangovich had the least amount of minutes at 5v5 against the San Jose Sharks. Ironically, the Devils expected Holtz and Sharangovich to be the long-term solution as Jack Hughes wingers, but now that role is completely open.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

GameDay No. 12: Lines, betting odds for Panthers at Rangers

The Florida Panthers fast start will face another stiff test beginning tonight when they play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Florida, the lone team in the league without a regulation loss at 10-0-1, has faced a good number of playoffs teams in these first 11 games. But...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The New York Rangers#The Boston Bruins#The Metropolitan Division#The Detroit Red Wings#Gaa
FanSided

5 NHL Trade Candidates New Jersey Devils Should Be Calling About

The New Jersey Devils offense is in a bad way right now. They were blanked by John Gibson and the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week, and then they didn’t have the best offensive effort against the Los Angeles Kings. Alex Holtz was added to the roster to try and get things going, but it did not work. The offense found a way to tie it in the third to steal a point, but defensive lapses ended things in overtime.
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils [Game #11]

The Islanders (5-3-2) are in Newark to face the Devils (6-3-2), and if you read those records right and understand funny NHL math, you know an Isles regulation win would have them tie New Jersey on points and pull ahead on points percentage in the bottom half of the tight Metro standings.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Miami Herald

Florida Panthers drop back-to-back games after blowout loss to New Jersey Devils

The backbreaking goal for the Florida Panthers on Tuesday came early in the third period. Jonathan Huberdeau turned the puck over in the offensive zone while on the penalty kill, and the New Jersey Devils made a series of passes before Pavel Zacha’s backhand on a rebound in front of the net became the latest to slip past Spencer Knight.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

The Developing Two Line Problem for the New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils managed to do something for the first time in a long while on Saturday night in San Jose. Yes, they won a shootout. That is huge for a team that has been absolutely awful at them since 2013. This one is not as significant as that but it has become a problem as of late. In the game against San Jose, Janne Kuokkanen shoveled in a loose puck to tie up the game at 2-2 in the third period. Not only was this Kuokkanen’s first goal since October 21 (a power play goal), but it was the first goal at even strength not scored by a forward line that included Nico Hischier or Dawson Mercer since October 19 when Jimmy Vesey finished a lovely set of passes in the second period of that 4-2 win. Seriously, here is the list of even strength goals scored by the Devils since October 19:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers-Devils Rivalry Waiting to Be Renewed

The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will play one another on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in the first meeting this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. The meetings between the two teams generate anticipation among the fan bases as the organizations play a short distance from one another and both are a part of the New York media market. In addition to the short distance between the two arenas, Madison Square Garden and Prudential Center, the organizations have had classic games that have intensified the competition between them. Let’s take a look at some moments over the years that have escalated the on-ice conflict between the Devils and Rangers.
NHL
Birmingham Star

Chris Kreider, Rangers do battle with Devils

While Chris Kreider has been scoring goals frequently, Artemi Panarin is off to a slow start but is coming off his most productive night of the season. Kreider attempts to continue his hot start while Panarin hopes to follow up his first two-goal game with another productive contest Sunday nightwhen the New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Just three points separate the Rangers and the Devils as they square off Sunday night. The Devils were on a three-game winning streak before they hosted the Bruins on Saturday night and lost 5–2. The Rangers dominated in the second period Saturday against the Blue Jackets and won 5–3 on the road. Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider scored two goals apiece for the Ragners.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Pavel Zacha Is Incredibly Clutch This Season

The New Jersey Devils lost to the New York Rangers in the shootout in their first matchup of the year. It stunk that the Devils lost it what amounts to a game of skill, not unlike those cheap games on the Seaside Heights boardwalk or Coney Island. It was a fun shootout, but the Devils lost, and we hate that. The good news is the Devils got a point thanks to the trusty hands of Pavel Zacha.
NHL
chatsports.com

Devils at Rangers: Rangers Defeat Devils in Shootout, 4-3

The New York Rangers returned home to Madison Square Garden Sunday night, after a strong road win in Columbus the night before. Their opponent? None other than their cross-river rivals, the New Jersey Devils, in the clubs’ first meeting of the season. The Rangers played another strong game, despite some...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy