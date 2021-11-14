Suns' Abdel Nader: Will be available Sunday

The Boston Celtics nearly won their road game against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night, and might have done so handily had they not fallen into a 19-point hole early on. But that the team lost did not make the contest a total loss, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum seems to have finally broken out of the scoring funk he has been in since the start of the season, the Duke product one of many stars around the league dealing with such a problem.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO