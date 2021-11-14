Suns' Abdel Nader: Will be available Sunday

Nader (knee) will be available Monday against the Timberwolves. Nader is battling some soreness in his left knee, but it won't cause him to miss any time as the Suns begin a four-game Week 5. He's played between 11 and 18 minutes off the bench in each of the last six games, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 boards, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 threes in that stretch.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a 5-3 start to the season, and Ja Morant has seemingly not missed a beat since his playoff run. The Grizzlies star is currently averaging 27.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 7.5 APG, and is an early candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Award.
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another embarrassing defeat on Friday at the hands of their bitter rivals in the Boston Celtics. This was LeBron James’ first game back after a two-week spell on the sidelines, but not even his return was enough to help the Lakers avoid a 130-108 shellacking courtesy of the Celtics.
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
The Boston Celtics nearly won their road game against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night, and might have done so handily had they not fallen into a 19-point hole early on. But that the team lost did not make the contest a total loss, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum seems to have finally broken out of the scoring funk he has been in since the start of the season, the Duke product one of many stars around the league dealing with such a problem.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
The Golden State Warriors are off to an NBA-best 14-2 start after beating the Detroit Pistons on Friday night without Stephen Curry, Otto Porter Jr, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala. It’s pretty clear that Steve Kerr’s squad is the real deal, showing tremendous depth past Steph. In fact, the Warriors...
Collins (foot) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Suns, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. Collins continues to deal with a strained left foot, but he hasn't missed any time due to the issue. Over the past five games, he's averaging 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks.
Payne (hamstring) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks, Gerald Bourquet of GoPHNX.com reports. After five consecutive absences, Payne will return Saturday. His presence should mean reduced minutes for Elfrid Payton.
Indiana Pacers guard/forward Jeremy Lamb (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Lamb has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Kings on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 15.1 minutes against Sacramento. Lamb's Sunday projection includes 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9...
Bogdanovic (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. As expected, Bogdanovic is set to continue playing through right ankle soreness. Over the past five games, he's averaging 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes.
Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anthony has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 34.6 minutes against the Jazz. Ignas Brazdeikis (ankle) is also available. Anthony's Sunday...
