ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Campbell Reveals He Took Over Play-Calling Duties From Anthony Lynn

By Christian Booher
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago

For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Sunday’s game was a new challenge.

In the team’s 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit’s first-year head coach took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

NFL rules state only one coach can have direct contact with the quarterback. On Sunday, it was Campbell speaking to quarterback Jared Goff on the headset.

During the game, Campbell could be seen switching between channels on his headset, indicating he could be conversing with other members of the staff.

“This is a collaboration here,” Campbell said. “I’m taking a lot of input. I still talk to A-Lynn, plays come in. But yes, I was giving (play calls) to Jared (Goff).”

Lynn had called plays in previous games. Heading into this matchup, Campbell decided to switch it up.

“I thought, ‘Hey, one of the things is why don’t we change it up a bit?’” Campbell said. “I wanted to be able to talk to (Jared) in-game and sometimes I think when you’re able to get into the flow of the game when you’re the one who’s calling it, it helps to know exactly where to go.”

Throughout the game, Campbell said he still took suggestions and play calls from Lynn. Detroit's first-year head coach said he would evaluate his performance as a play-caller during the upcoming week and a decision will be made on whether he will continue play-calling going forward or not.

Taylor Decker Addresses 'Negativity' Surrounding Position on Lions Roster

Taylor Decker was not happy to hear his name involved in trade rumors.

Campbell on Goff: It's 'Hard' to Say He Should Not Be Starting QB

Campbell on Goff: It's 'Hard' to Say He Should Not Be Starting QB

Penei Sewell: 'It Felt Real Comfortable' Playing Right Tackle

Penei Sewell did not allow a quarterback pressure in his return at right tackle for the Detroit Lions.

Goff dealing with injury, stays in game

Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff was dealing with what has been called a rib or oblique injury, limiting the passing game. Additionally, the conditions at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field were not ideal. Rain fell throughout the afternoon, hampering an already limited Lions passing attack.

Campbell said he thought about pulling Goff due to his injury, but conversations with coaches resulted in the quarterback staying in.

“I kept talking to our trainers and talking to (Goff) and talking to (quarterbacks coach Mark) Brunell,” Campbell said. “The consensus was to leave him in there. He felt good enough to do what he needed to do. So that’s what we did.”

Goff and the rest of the offense was helped by a solid performance from the run game, mainly D’Andre Swift’s career-high 130 yards. This showing made life easier for the Lions’ injured signal caller, which kept him in the game.

“We all felt like, okay, he’s good enough to stay in there,” Campbell said. “So that’s why I stuck with him. I have to go with my gut, look him in the eyes and I have to listen to him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpyF6_0cwc43kk00
© Kimberly P. Mitchell via Imagn Content Services, LLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jG2Lh_0cwc43kk00
© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 1

Related
AllLions

Lions Sign Kicker Riley Patterson

The Detroit Lions have signed a new kicker. ESPN is reporting that Riley Patterson has been signed by the Detroit Lions off of the New England Patriots' practice squad. Patterson played 41 games collegiately at Memphis, scoring 351 points. He participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl, and successfully made two...
NFL
FanSided

Lions’ most boneheaded decision of 2021 is obvious, and they even made it worse

The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
AllLions

Twitter Reacts: Fans Debate Worthiness of Lions Burying Film

Head coach Dan Campbell is certainly not one to hide his feelings or sugarcoat his frustrations when events out on the football field do not go as planned. Through eight games, Campbell has shed tears following a close loss, and has nearly pushed over a podium in anger, after a performance in which his team failed to execute fundamental offensive plays correctly.
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions WR Herman Moore Believes Brad Holmes Could Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

The saga involving Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has now come to a close, as the talented wideout will be waived by his former team. After discussing options with all involved, the Browns organization has decided to officially end their working relationship with the 29-year-old wide receiver. "After careful...
NFL
AllLions

Three Remaining Games Lions Can Actually Win

Though Dan Campbell has opened his tenure as head coach of the Detroit Lions with a 0-8 record, there is still optimism within the organization and its fan base. Nobody is expecting this team to be a playoff contender, so close losses to teams like Minnesota, Baltimore and Los Angeles have fueled interest. However, there have been ugly blowout losses that have left fans sour.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Lions
AllLions

Grading Dan Campbell's First Half with Lions

Dan Campbell has owned his first season as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. No, it hasn’t been perfect. In fact, it’s been the opposite record-wise. Yet, he’s taken accountability for the team’s struggles. When the team gets beaten up, he owns it. Campbell has been transparent, honest and...
NFL
AllLions

NFL Writer Predicts Jared Goff Will Make Final Start as True Starter in 2021

The play of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has led many supporters to conclude the 27-year-old signal-caller is not long for playing in Motown. Despite the front office's public vote of confidence, it will be incumbent upon general manager Brad Holmes and the scouting staff to do their due diligence to sign or draft the next quarterback to lead this franchise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Dan Campbell Reveals How Lions Plan to Improve Anemic Offense

It was no secret the Detroit Lions' offense was not generating enough big plays in the passing game. After reviewing film of the offense during the bye week, head coach Dan Campbell expressed on Monday that he wants to see quarterback Jared Goff press the issue a little more to feature the wide receivers on the roster.
NFL
AllLions

What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds

David Boclair covers the Tennessee Titans for All Titans. He answered five questions to help supporters of the Lions get to know new wideout Josh Reynolds. 1.) What are the Detroit Lions getting in wide receiver Josh Reynolds?. David Boclair: It depends. If you had asked me in March, I...
NFL
chatsports.com

Dan Campbell Explains Why He Fined Himself at Lions Training Camp

The Lions enter Sunday's matchup against the Steelers winless in 2021 at 0–8, but there still seems to be buy-in across the roster for head coach Dan Campbell. So how has Campbell garnered such respect despite the early-season struggles? A little humility goes a long way. Campbell detailed the learning...
NFL
AllLions

Grading Lions General Manager Brad Holmes

By most accounts, a general manager of an NFL team is evaluated by the performances of the players that were acquired -- either by free agency, trade or via the draft. Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes appeared to have a strategy in 2021 of signing and bringing aboard a plethora of players on one-year or short-term deals.
NFL
AllLions

Lions Claim WR Josh Reynolds

The Detroit Lions have added a wide receiver, one with plenty of familiarity with quarterback Jared Goff. General manager Brad Holmes claimed Josh Reynolds off waivers, following his release from the Tennessee Titans. According to a report from the NFL Network, Reynolds asked for his release after spending just half a season with the team.
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Explains Feelings on Taunting Penalties

Fans of the National Football League have been discussing the taunting penalty called on Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh on Monday Night Football. In the fourth quarter, the Bears' defense appeared to have stopped the Steelers' offense, as Marsh sacked Ben Roethlisberger. Unfortunately, a flag was thrown for taunting. The...
NFL
AllLions

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday to begin their preparations for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon. One of the points of emphasis this week for the offense will be including more of the wide receivers in the gameplan and increasing the number of targets for multiple wideouts, including rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy