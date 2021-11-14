Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again

Paul finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, five steals and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-94 victory over the Grizzlies. disappointing Grizzlies team, helping the Suns to a comfortable victory. The starters were all benched down the stretch and so this could have been an even more impressive line had the opposition been moderately competitive. Paul is chugging along as expected and while he won't turn in a ton of mind-blowing stat lines, he does more than enough to maintain his status as an elite fantasy point guard.
Comments / 0