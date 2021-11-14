ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Ayton (lower leg) is out at Houston on Sunday, according to Gerald Bourquet...

www.cbssports.com

chatsports.com

Ayton remains out, return date unknown

Phoenix Suns starting center Deandre Ayton (knee contusion/bruise) has missed two of three games since suffering the injury in a game last week, and will likely miss a few more until he can play without pain. Ayton had been on a roll, posting his second career 20-20 game (21 points,...
NBA
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Monty Williams Gives Update on Deandre Ayton’s MRI Test

The Phoenix Suns continue to tread water without starting center Deandre Ayton. Coming off a stellar win against the Atlanta Hawks, the Valley Boys currently look like a threatening force all the same. But regardless, they still seem incomplete without their star big man. JaVale McGee and Frank Kaminsky have filled the void left behind by Ayton quite admirably thus far, but even amidst the winning, everyone still knows that this team is at its best with Ayton on the floor.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Suns notebook: Ayton remains out, grueling November stretch begins, new balls

PHOENIX — It looks like Deandre Ayton’s got a right leg contusion that’s going to linger for a little bit longer. The Phoenix Suns center originally missed Tuesday’s game because of the injury and then returned in Thursday’s win over the Houston Rockets. Ayton came into Saturday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks not being listed on the injury report after earning a questionable status for each of the last two games.
NBA
numberfire.com

JaVale McGee starting for Suns Saturday in place of injured Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Deandre Ayton is sitting again due to a leg ailment. He returned on Thursday to play, but two days later, he'll be sidelined once more. McGee, as the next man up down low, will serve as the starting center against John Collins and Co.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Hands out 12 dimes in win

Paul finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, five steals and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-94 victory over the Grizzlies. disappointing Grizzlies team, helping the Suns to a comfortable victory. The starters were all benched down the stretch and so this could have been an even more impressive line had the opposition been moderately competitive. Paul is chugging along as expected and while he won't turn in a ton of mind-blowing stat lines, he does more than enough to maintain his status as an elite fantasy point guard.
NBA
downtowndevil.com

OPINION: Should Deandre Ayton get the max rookie deal?

With the start of the NBA season on the horizon, the Phoenix Suns are at an expiring crossroads when it comes to the future of center Deandre Ayton. The fleeting deadline is Oct. 18 as the Suns and Ayton have hit a standstill over a new deal. Phoenix drafted Ayton with the first overall pick in 2018 in which he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Since then, it’s been quiet in the accolades department for Ayton.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Deandre Ayton and DeMar DeRozan Lead Wednesday's Optimal DFS Lineup

As the 2021-22 NBA regular season rolls on, we've already begun to see actionable trends in the world of NBA daily fantasy. Injuries have yielded more opportunities for perhaps lesser-known players and many are excelling in their new roles. This is a promising development for savvy DFS managers out there, as the sharp competitors know there's elite-upside value on the board among these kinds of players. Luckily, there's no need to spend hours on research, as we're here to assist you in assembling your DFS lineup for every night of NBA action all season long.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Players For Phoenix Suns To Target In Deandre Ayton Trade

The Phoenix Suns made a potentially disastrous decision when they were unable to come to terms on a rookie extension with Deandre Ayton. Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, will now become a restricted free agent in the offseason. That gives the Suns a chance...
NBA
WREG

Brooks to sit out Grizzlies game vs. Suns on Friday

MEMPHIS — After making his season debut Wednesday night for the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks won’t play Friday night when the Grizz host the Phoenix Suns. It’s nothing to be concerned about. The team is just taking a cautious approach with Brooks, who will sit with what the Grizzlies are calling injury maintenance. Brooks played 26 […]
NBA
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Things to do with Frank Kaminsky when Ayton Returns

Even with Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and CJ McCollum coming together last night, none of them wore the “leading scorer” crown. Instead, it fell onto Frank Kaminsky’s head, who put together yet another phenomenal performance, helping the Phoenix Suns win their sixth straight game. Kaminsky exploded for a...
NBA
numberfire.com

Suns rule out Landry Shamet (foot) Wednesday night

Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Shamet was previously considered doubtful. Cam Johnson figures to see an uptick in playing time with Shamet being sidelined. Shamet is averaging 16.9 minutes per game this season. numberFire's models project Johnson for...
NBA
arizonasports.com

Deandre Ayton misses 5th straight game for Suns due to right leg contusion

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss his fifth straight game on Sunday against the Houston Rockets due to a contusion on his lower right leg. Ayton missed one game because of the injury before returning on Nov. 4. The fourth-year center, however, was ruled out the morning of Saturday’s win versus the Atlanta Hawks because of the same injury after originally not being on the injury report.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Final Score: Suns grind out ninth straight win against Minnesota

That’s the word you can use to describe this team and their win tonight. With this win, the Suns now have their longest winning streak since the 2010 season, at nine games. In a game where both teams struggled offensively throughout, and stars came out to play at the end, the Suns were able to show why they are Championship contenders and that they know what it takes to win games where they don’t play well.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Deandre Ayton set to return Monday for Phoenix Suns after 5-game absence

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams said center Deandre Ayton will play on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing five games due to a right leg contusion. Ayton missed one game because of the injury before returning on Nov. 4. The fourth-year center, however, was ruled out the morning of Saturday’s win versus the Atlanta Hawks because of the same injury after originally not being on the injury report.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

3 things to watch for as the Mavericks take on the Suns once again

The Dallas Mavericks are still in Phoenix on Friday, trying to avenge their Wednesday night loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks (9-5) slipped into fourth place in the West with the loss. Meanwhile, the Suns (11-3) have won ten in a row and climbed to second in the conference.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Suns grind out 9th straight victory in ugly game against Timberwolves

“I said, ‘We don’t have to explain it, we’ll just take it.'”. Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams said his group will watch back the film of Monday’s 99-96 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and get better from it as always, but he also said that quote above to his locker room after it, which summed the whole thing up.
NBA
Sporting News

Why did the Suns draft Deandre Ayton instead of Luka Doncic?

Leading up to the 2018 NBA Draft, Luka Doncic dominated the discussion. A standout in Europe for years as a kid playing against men, Doncic seemed to be a surefire future NBA star. Debuting for Real Madrid as a 15-year-old, it took all of two seasons as a professional before...
NBA

