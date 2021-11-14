Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again

As the 2021-22 NBA regular season rolls on, we've already begun to see actionable trends in the world of NBA daily fantasy. Injuries have yielded more opportunities for perhaps lesser-known players and many are excelling in their new roles. This is a promising development for savvy DFS managers out there, as the sharp competitors know there's elite-upside value on the board among these kinds of players. Luckily, there's no need to spend hours on research, as we're here to assist you in assembling your DFS lineup for every night of NBA action all season long.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO