After knocking off the Saints with little to no help from his run game, offensive line, and defense, Matt Ryan has been awarded the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Ryan delivered a vintage performance against one of the league’s best defenses in front of a drunk, hostile crowd in the Caesars Superdome. The veteran tossed a season-high 343 passing yards and three total touchdowns with no turnovers. His 135.8 passer rating is by far and away from the best mark of the season.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO