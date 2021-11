INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WTVF) — The Titans proved they could win without Derrick Henry with an impressive 28-16 victory over the Rams Sunday night in Los Angeles. For those that thought the season was over when it was announced Henry had a broken foot and would be out for the foreseeable future on Monday, it’s time to think again. This team is more than just its MVP-caliber back, and it isn’t going to shrink away from the AFC race.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO