Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Out against Bruins

TORONTO – We’re nearly four weeks into Petr Mrazek’s career as a Toronto Maple Leaf, and the highest-paid goaltender on the club has played a grand total of five periods. Upon signing the veteran netminder to a three-year, $11.4-million contract as a free agent over the summer, Toronto envisioned a...
In the definition of a statement game, the Toronto Maple Leafs stayed hot and collected their fifth straight win against the Boston Bruins in a 5-2 victory. The game capped off an impressive week that the Maple Leafs are sure to be proud of, following victories against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning. While the former have had an underwhelming start, they’re still team that should never be taken lightly.
The Ottawa Senators have not been what you’d call a destination team for NHL players for a while. Stuck in a rebuilding cycle ever since they went to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016-17, the Sens have missed the playoffs the last four years. But for Mike Reilly, his brief...
Drake Batherson: 11GP, 5G, 7A, 12PTS; Josh Norris: 11GP, 6G, 3A, 9PTS; Connor Brown: 11GP, 2G, 5A, 7PTS. Matt Murray: 0-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .891 save percentage; Anton Forsberg: 3-1-2, 4.80 GAA, .885 save percentage. Game notes. The Boston Bruins kick off a week filled with Canadian opponents with tonight’s home...
Brad Marchand cannot stop putting up points for the Boston Bruins this season. Boston defeated the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night by a score of 3-2. The first goal came off the body of Marchand, completely shifting the momentum for the remainder of the game. On the power play, the...
The Boston Bruins dropped tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, 5-3, on three unanswered goals from defensive breakdowns in the final frame. The loss was the Bruins’ first at home this season. Despite their focus to limit Edmonton’s big guns, defensive miscues and breakdowns in the third period ultimately determined...
The Devils and Bruins face off at Prudential Center at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. You can watch on MSG+ and listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below and check back for lineup updates, videos, and more a few hours ahead of the game. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS.
Derek Forbort found the back of the net for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Tied 1-1 with the Ottawa Senators, the defenseman moved in down the boards and took a wrist shot on goalie Matt Murray, beating him on his left side to take the lead for the team.
For the Edmonton Oilers “good teams don’t lose two in a row,” is more than just a catchy cliché. It’s become a way of life. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. It’s been 37 games and counting, dating back to last March, since...
The Boston Bruins are back home to face the Montreal Canadiens and Oskar Steen will sub into the lineup tonight. Steen was recalled from the Providence Bruins on Friday. He’ll take Curtis Lazar’s spot on the fourth line tonight. It will be his second game this season. On October 24, he picked up an assist for his first NHL point.
The Boston Bruins are back on track thanks to a much-needed win over the New Jersey Devils, but now they’ll be tested by their fiercet foe. TD Garden will play host to the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams as the Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs lost Saturday, falling 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime.
On the same night that Adele will say ‘Hello’ to her fans again in a CBS special interview and concert, the Montreal Canadiens (4-10-2, 10 pts), and Boston Bruins (7-5-0, 14 pts) do the same for the first time in 641 days and renew the oldest and best rivalry in the NHL at TD Garden Sunday night.
Montembeault stopped 36 of 40 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Montembeault played a large portion of Saturday's overtime loss to the Red Wings, and then faced a ton of pucks from the Bruins in the second half of the back-to-back. The Quebec native did alright under the circumstances, but it wasn't enough to earn his first win of the year. He's now 0-3-1 with 15 goals allowed on 136 shots (an .890 save percentage) in five appearances. Montembeault would likely take over the No. 1 job temporarily as long as Jake Allen (concussion) is out, as Carey Price (knee) is still likely a couple of weeks from being game-ready.
Marchand scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils. Both tallies came in the second period, as the Bruins' top line of Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron collected three goals and six points in total. For his part, Marchand has a six-game point streak going, and on the season he's piled up eight goals and 18 points in 12 contests.
Mike Reilly was such a steady, reliable player for the Bruins last season after arriving in Boston at the trade deadline. But some of those things that he did so well have too often disappeared this season, and for that reason he has played himself out of the lineup — for now.
Hockey's biggest rivalry is set to be renewed for the first time in more than a year and a half as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. Due to pandemic-altered scheduling, the Canadiens and Bruins did not play last season and are set to face off for the first time sinceFeb. 12, 2020.
BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had an attempted clearing pass carom into the net off his head for his first of two goals, Charlie McAvoy also scored twice, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in the 750th meeting between the longtime rivals. Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for Boston, improving his career record to 8-0-0 at TD Garden. Taylor Hall added an empty-netter as the Bruins improved to 6-1 at home. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta had the Canadiens’ goals, and Sam Montembeault made 36 saves. Montreal fell to 1-6-1 on the road.
Pastrnak earned an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak set up Taylor Hall for an empty-net goal to finish Sunday's win. The 25-year-old Pastrnak extended his point streak to five games (two goals, six helpers). He's at 13 points in as many contests so far, though he had a four-game point drought between a pair of streaks. The Czech winger isn't known to be so streaky -- it's safe to assume he'll produce offense more often than not, especially since he's shooting an unusually low 6.9 percent.
