Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Out against Bruins

Montembeault stopped 36 of 40 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Montembeault played a large portion of Saturday's overtime loss to the Red Wings, and then faced a ton of pucks from the Bruins in the second half of the back-to-back. The Quebec native did alright under the circumstances, but it wasn't enough to earn his first win of the year. He's now 0-3-1 with 15 goals allowed on 136 shots (an .890 save percentage) in five appearances. Montembeault would likely take over the No. 1 job temporarily as long as Jake Allen (concussion) is out, as Carey Price (knee) is still likely a couple of weeks from being game-ready.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO