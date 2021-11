STATESBORO, Georgia — About half of the 20,862 people in 25,000-seat Paulson Stadium were cheering for the BYU Cougars instead of the homesteading Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, creating a unique, almost bowl-like environment for the game BYU won by a count of 34-17. BYU coach Kalani Sitake said things got so crazy that some GS fans were throwing food at the Cougars, whose bench was directly in front of the Georgia Southern students, just as it was last month when BYU played at Utah State.

