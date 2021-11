And these three closures will come after the Walgreens stores on Ocean Avenue and Mission Street in San Francisco were shuttered for good earlier this month. By now, you've likely heard about how Walgreens announced last month it intended to close five local branches in San Francisco by the end of November, citing rampant shoplifting as a viable means to create a growing number of pharmacy deserts in the city (and country). Well, today is the last day of operation for two of those stores: the one on 745 Clement Street and a location at 300 Gough Street. This pair of stores follows the first two locations to close this month; those were at 550 Ocean Avenue and 4645 Mission Street; the last Walgreens store, the one at 3400 Cesar Chavez Street, will close on November 17.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO