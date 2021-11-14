Federal judge temporarily blocks TN law banning school mask mandates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 6:49 p.m:

Lakeland is expecting to follow suit with the other schools, with the optional mandate.

Germantown Municial School District is the latest, to announce they are keeping their optional ruling.

Bartlett City Schools joins the Collierville school district and plans on going with the original plan.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m. :

According to a press release from the Collierville school district, the optional mask ruling will be maintained.

Tennessee’s new law of removing school mask regulations has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge Sunday afternoon.

Governor Bill Lee approved a document prohibiting schools from imposing mask mandates unless COVID-19 levels rise considerably Friday afternoon.

One day after the governor signed the law, suburban school districts like Collierville, Germantown and others across Shelby County began announcing policy changes.

However, in a Sunday order, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw of the Middle District of Tennessee said, “Given the alleged conflict and the possible confusion this creates for schools in Tennessee...the parties shall maintain the STATUS QUO” as of November 11, the day before Lee signed the mask mandate ban.

The judge has also scheduled a conference over the order for Monday afternoon.

