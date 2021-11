PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting during a robbery at a check-cashing store in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood has left the owner dead. Chopper 3 was live over the 5800 block of Old York Road. Police say in-store surveillance cameras were rolling the entire time this deadly robbery happened and now they are asking for your help to find the man who pulled the trigger on a woman as children were next door inside a day care. “It’s kind of scary because she goes to school right here,” Jamal Tucker said. “I thought it was the day care. Then I realized it was next door,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO