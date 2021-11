SEATTLE — So, Jimmy Lake is out as head football coach at the University of Washington. Out after coaching a total of 13 games. Interesting that a university, like many others during the pandemic-ridden 2020 fiscal year, that was forced to cut athletic department salaries by 17% to save $8 million, is willing (and can afford) a year later to pay Lake nearly $10 million to go away. This is the same university that anticipated roughly $50 million less revenue during that time and a net operating deficit of $13.4 million.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO