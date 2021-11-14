KCHD reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports 40 new COVID-19 cases.

Those new cases bring the total number of cases to 26,235 for the area throughout the outbreak.

Officials also report two new deaths. A 74 year old woman and a 64 year old man. Those deaths bring the total number of cases throughout the duration of the pandemic to 463.

