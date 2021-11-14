ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCHD reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

By Anna King
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports 40 new COVID-19 cases.

Those new cases bring the total number of cases to 26,235 for the area throughout the outbreak.

Officials also report two new deaths. A 74 year old woman and a 64 year old man. Those deaths bring the total number of cases throughout the duration of the pandemic to 463.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

