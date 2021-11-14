ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Social media reacts to Lions-Steelers ending in 16-16 tie: 'We all lost'

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHk1F_0cwbykFq00

The 2021 NFL season had its first tie on Sunday and it could not have happened to two more deserving teams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions both failed to score in an atrocious overtime period of football to cap a 16-16 tie.

It was the first game of the season that the Lions did not lose, falling to 0-8-1 while the Steelers were unable to steal a win without Ben Roethlisberger, who missed the game due to COVID.

The Steelers appeared as if they were about to put themselves in position for a long field goal attempt to win the game on their final possession of overtime, but tight end Pat Freiermuth fumbled the ball at the Detroit 38-yard line, sealing the tie game.

It was the second Steelers fumble in the overtime period after Diontae Johnson fumbled at the Detroit 42-yard line in their first possession in OT.

Meanwhile, the Lions were unable to capitalize on the turnover as Ryan Santoso missed a 48-yard field goal attempt for the win.

The tie, the ugliness of it, and it involving the winless Lions naturally led to some roasting on social media.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Ryan Santoso
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
FanSided

5 Pittsburgh Steelers players who won’t be back in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the end of an era. Here are five players who will not be back in black and gold next season. The 2021 season isn’t exactly off to an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and opening with a 1-3 record is never ideal. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s team was able to even the score at 3-3 prior to their Week 7 bye.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lions Steelers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Covid#Steelers Lions#Bso
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ridgwayrecord.com

Lions snap losing streak - tie Steelers

The Detroit Lions are still winless. They didn't lose this week, though, after finishing their game in Pittsburgh in a 16-all draw. That was the first tie in the NFL this season. The Lions had the ball four times in overtime but did not score. Ryan Santoso missed a 48-yard...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

4 takeaways from the Lions tie versus the Steelers

The Detroit Lions have avoided the infamy of 0-17, but the chance to go 0-16-1 still remains. A tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers still leaves Detroit at the bottom of the NFL, but it isn’t a loss!. It may be difficult to put into words what just happened—I will leave...
NFL
chatsports.com

Analyzing the Steelers Week 10 tie with the Lions, by the numbers

The 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer on a winning streak, but they still haven’t lost in five-straight games. With the Steelers finishing in a tie following 70 minutes of football, they have basically eliminated the need for tiebreakers for the rest of the season unless another AFC team also ends up with a tie. More than anything, the Steelers need to regroup, hopefully get healthy, and start a new winning streak. But for now, there are plenty on numbers to point out from their latest contest.
NFL
Yardbarker

Players surprised by tie in Lions-Steelers game

Sure, it isn't often that an NFL game ends in a tie. When it does, though, it always seems to throw players for a loop. Such was the case in Week 10 when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions were knotted up 16-16 at the end of overtime play, and Steelers rookie Najee Harris admitted he didn't know such a thing was possible.
NFL
vavel.com

Lions vs Steelers: LIVE Score Updates (16-16)

Boswell with the distant 51-yard field goal ties the game. Ibweike with the long carry for the touchdown, although they missed the extra point. Santoso from 20 yards out ties the game at halftime. 3:02 PM2 hours ago. 2Q 04:22. FG STEELERS. Boswell 20-yarder retakes the lead for the Steelers.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from Lions' 16-16 Tie in Pittsburgh

The Detroit Lions marched into the Steel City in search of their first road victory at Heinz Field and against the Pittsburgh Steelers since the mid-1950s. What ensued over the course of the afternoon was almost a throwback to football that was played a few decades ago, as Detroit repeatedly pounded the football on the ground.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Tie Winless Lions After Overtime Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers tied the now 0-8-1 Detroit Lions, 16-16, in Week 10. The Steelers took an early lead against the Detroit in the first quarter before the Lions tied the game 10-10 at the half. From there, Detroit took a 16-10 lead before two Steelers field goals tied with a 51-yard Chris Boswell field goal in the fourth quarter.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy