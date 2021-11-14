Social media reacts to Lions-Steelers ending in 16-16 tie: 'We all lost'

The 2021 NFL season had its first tie on Sunday and it could not have happened to two more deserving teams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions both failed to score in an atrocious overtime period of football to cap a 16-16 tie.

It was the first game of the season that the Lions did not lose, falling to 0-8-1 while the Steelers were unable to steal a win without Ben Roethlisberger, who missed the game due to COVID.

The Steelers appeared as if they were about to put themselves in position for a long field goal attempt to win the game on their final possession of overtime, but tight end Pat Freiermuth fumbled the ball at the Detroit 38-yard line, sealing the tie game.

It was the second Steelers fumble in the overtime period after Diontae Johnson fumbled at the Detroit 42-yard line in their first possession in OT.

Meanwhile, the Lions were unable to capitalize on the turnover as Ryan Santoso missed a 48-yard field goal attempt for the win.

The tie, the ugliness of it, and it involving the winless Lions naturally led to some roasting on social media.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram