Public Safety

Unruly passenger violently assaults airline employee on flight to LaGuardia

By Naveen Dhaliwal
ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

There has been another violent assault against an airline employee by an unruly passenger.

It happened Saturday during the boarding process on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to LaGuardia.

Police say a female passenger physically and verbally attacked the Southwest employee, who had to go to the hospital after the attack.

The passenger was taken into custody.

According to the FAA, there have been 5,000 reports of unruly passengers since the start of the year.

Southwest said it "maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident."

MORE NEWS: Suspect in rape of woman in Central Park arrested

Police made an arrest Saturday of a man suspected of raping a woman in Central Park on Thursday.

----------

