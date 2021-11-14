Walmart purse theft under investigation

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Friday, November 12, around 1:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of grand larceny at a Walmart in Queensbury. Police say they are investigating the theft of a woman’s purse from her shopping cart.

According to police, the woman’s credit cards were used to make over $3,700 in unauthorized purchases. Police said no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation by police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.