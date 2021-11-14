BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District on Monday will offer COVID-19 shots at two locations.

South Grade Elementary and Belvedere Elementary will both host vaccine sites run by the Health District of Palm Beach County. The shots are available to children as young as five years old.

On Wednesday, Westward Elementary and Northboro Elementary will host vaccine sites. On Thursday, Golden Grove Elementary and Royal Palm Beach Elementary will offer shots.

The vaccine administration will move to Rosenwald Elementary and Phaokee Elementary on Friday.

Check the most up-to-date vaccine availability from the School District of Palm Beach County by visiting their official site, here .

The article Palm Beach County Schools Continue To Offer COVID-19 Shots appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .