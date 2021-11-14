ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County Schools Continue To Offer COVID-19 Shots

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aso9_0cwbxZWw00

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District on Monday will offer COVID-19 shots at two locations.

South Grade Elementary and Belvedere Elementary will both host vaccine sites run by the Health District of Palm Beach County. The shots are available to children as young as five years old.

On Wednesday, Westward Elementary and Northboro Elementary will host vaccine sites. On Thursday, Golden Grove Elementary and Royal Palm Beach Elementary will offer shots.

The vaccine administration will move to Rosenwald Elementary and Phaokee Elementary on Friday.

Check the most up-to-date vaccine availability from the School District of Palm Beach County by visiting their official site, here .

The article Palm Beach County Schools Continue To Offer COVID-19 Shots appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Masks No Longer Required For Palm Beach School District Visitors

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District late Thursday afternoon amended its policy for masks, now eliminating the requirement for school visitors to wear masks in buildings. From the school district in an official advisory: “As you may be aware, […] The article Masks No Longer Required For Palm Beach School District Visitors appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Assault In Kings Point Clubhouse, Breathing Trouble In Local Walgreens

You Heard Sirens. We Know Where They Went On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Rescuers rushed to an alleged assault in the Kings Point Clubhouse Friday night, breathing problems at a Delray Beach Walgreens, and car crashes throughout the area as wet roads […] The article SIRENS: Assault In Kings Point Clubhouse, Breathing Trouble In Local Walgreens appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FIRE CHIEF REGINALD DUREN REFUSES COMMENT ON FIRE TRUCK CRASH

Fire Rescue Provides No Information Until BocaNewsNow.com Threatens Legal Action. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Continues Silence On Flipped Truck That Injured Firefighters, Costs Taxpayers $300,000. Why Is Chief Duren Silent? See What Police Wrote… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach […] The article FIRE CHIEF REGINALD DUREN REFUSES COMMENT ON FIRE TRUCK CRASH appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Firefighter On Administrative Leave Following Truck Crash

BocaNewsNow.com Obtains Records Withheld By Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Administrative Coverup Casts Dark Shadow On Fearless Fire Rescue Professionals. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The firefighter behind the wheel of the fire truck that overturned in Boca Raton on October 23rd […] The article Palm Beach County Firefighter On Administrative Leave Following Truck Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
Palm Beach County, FL
Coronavirus
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Palm Beach County, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Bitten In Kings Point, Fallen In Century Village, Fainting In Boca West

You Heard Sirens. We Know Where They Went On Thursday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals rushed to an animal bite in Kings Point, several falls in Boca Raton’s Century Village, and assorted other calls — including a headache. […] The article SIRENS: Bitten In Kings Point, Fallen In Century Village, Fainting In Boca West appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Century Village Resident Charged With DUI, Battery On Boca Raton Officer

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Century Village in West Boca Raton is facing DUI and battery charges following her arrest late Friday evening. Faye Dareff, 61, of Newcastle A in Century Village was arrested in the area of the Mizner Park […] The article Century Village Resident Charged With DUI, Battery On Boca Raton Officer appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Seven Bridges HOA Sues Homeowner Over Unsanctioned Swimming Pool

Homeowner Continues To Install Pool Without Permission, Won’t Stop Excavation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Lawyers for the Seven Bridges Homeowners Association continue to be busy on both sides of state and federal courts. In the latest lawsuit involving the embattled West Delray Beach […] The article Seven Bridges HOA Sues Homeowner Over Unsanctioned Swimming Pool appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CLINT MOORE ROAD CLOSED, Several Crashes In Area

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are multiple crashes this afternoon in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Boca Raton PD reports that Clint Moore Road is closed in both directions at Jog Road due to a serious traffic “incident.” That report was made around […] The article CLINT MOORE ROAD CLOSED, Several Crashes In Area appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Metrodesk Media#Belvedere Elementary#Westward Elementary#Northboro Elementary#Golden Grove Elementary#Rosenwald Elementary
BOCANEWSNOW

Clear Now Online At Palm Beach International Airport

Members Can Speed Through Security At PBI. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re a member of Clear, the biometric security program that speeds you through airport security, congratulations: you can now use Clear at Palm Beach International. If you’re not a member of […] The article Clear Now Online At Palm Beach International Airport appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Robert Weinroth Now Mayor Of Palm Beach County, Dave Kerner Ends Two Year Stint

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County doesn’t really have a “mayor,” except for the leader of the County Commission that holds the title for administrative and public-facing purposes. Robert Weinroth today became the next Mayor of Palm Beach County as David Kerner […] The article Robert Weinroth Now Mayor Of Palm Beach County, Dave Kerner Ends Two Year Stint appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Drunk At The Airport, Gassy In Boynton, Crashing At Christian School

You Heard Sirens. We Know Where They Went On Wednesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Someone was apparently so drunk at Palm Beach International Airport that they needed help from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Wednesday evening. That comes after a day where rescue […] The article SIRENS: Drunk At The Airport, Gassy In Boynton, Crashing At Christian School appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEVELOPING: Man Stabbed In Eye In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:08 PM — SWAT team remains on scene. UPDATE: 10:16 AM — SWAT now on scene… developing… DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man in his late 50s was stabbed in the eye during an altercation on Dorson Way in the […] The article DEVELOPING: Man Stabbed In Eye In Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BOCANEWSNOW

Flying From South Florida For Thanksgiving? You Still Need Masks Over Nose and Mouth

YOU DON’T WANT TO SCREW WITH A FLIGHT CREW. Don’t Bring Your Own Alcohol On Board. Follow The Rules. Federal Penalties Include Heavy Fines, Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re planning to fly for the first time in a long time from […] The article Flying From South Florida For Thanksgiving? You Still Need Masks Over Nose and Mouth appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

WHAT IS PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUE HIDING IN TRUCK CRASH CASE?

Nearly One Month After $500,000 Fire Truck Overturns, Fire Rescue Administrators Silent On Investigation BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue continues to say nothing about the crash that apparently totaled a $500,000 taxpayer-funded fire truck in Boca Raton. […] The article WHAT IS PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUE HIDING IN TRUCK CRASH CASE? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON™: Woman, With NY Plates, Parks Car In Chick-Fil-A Curbside Spot

She Ignored 30-ish Empty Spots, Left Car In Numbered Spot Only To Be Used For Pickup Via App… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What would Boca Raton be without the never-ending sea of yellow and blue license plates? Perhaps calmer and nicer. But New […] The article BOCA RUDETON™: Woman, With NY Plates, Parks Car In Chick-Fil-A Curbside Spot appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DeSantis Blocks Nearly All COVID-19 Preventative Mandates, Signs Legislation

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday signed into law a series of policies and regulations that may make fighting COVID-19 more challenging to those who support what legitimate medical professionals consider to be logical, sensible measures. We do note that […] The article DeSantis Blocks Nearly All COVID-19 Preventative Mandates, Signs Legislation appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Nearly Backs Into Boca Raton Police Car, Is Charged With DUI

POLICE REPORT: Claims Height, Weight Is 1,3,5,6 In Alleged Non-Sensible Response… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Police Officer was forced to take evasive action to avoid being slammed by an alleged drunk driver who put her car into reverse in the […] The article Woman Nearly Backs Into Boca Raton Police Car, Is Charged With DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Drunk At Delray Marketplace, Bleeding In The Oaks, Burning In Boca

You Heard Sirens, We Know Where They Went Monday In Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Rescuers responded to an intoxicated person at Delray Marketplace, a house fire in Boca Raton, and multiple reports of bleeding across South Palm Beach County on […] The article SIRENS: Drunk At Delray Marketplace, Bleeding In The Oaks, Burning In Boca appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Tough Times For Boca Bagel Places, Another Cited By Health Inspector

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Just days after we reported that health inspectors forced the closure of “Way Beyond Bagels” in Delray Beach due to rodent droppings and food safety issues, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation reveals that another bagel place […] The article Tough Times For Boca Bagel Places, Another Cited By Health Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHEESECAKE BY THE OCEAN: Woman Falls From Chair, Sues Cheesecake Factory Boca

Did Restaurant Worker Pull Chair From Under Woman In Boca Raton? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A South Palm Beach County woman is suing The Cheesecake Factory, claiming that a restaurant worker pulled the chair out from under her, causing her to fall to […] The article CHEESECAKE BY THE OCEAN: Woman Falls From Chair, Sues Cheesecake Factory Boca appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy