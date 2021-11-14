Body found in Tulsa walmart identified as native American, Suspect in custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Ronald Pleasant, 26, of St. Albans, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in federal prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Pleasant sold two ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $1,000 on December 10, 2019 in St. Albans. Pleasant admitted selling methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions.

