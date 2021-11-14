Body found in Tulsa walmart identified as native American, Suspect in custody
TULSA, OK – On 11/13/2021 at 4:05 am, Tulsa Police Officers were called to the Walmart, 8100 S. Lewis, for a body in the parking lot. We...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
TULSA, OK – On 11/13/2021 at 4:05 am, Tulsa Police Officers were called to the Walmart, 8100 S. Lewis, for a body in the parking lot. We...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3