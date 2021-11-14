ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed's Kashkari expects higher inflation continuing over next few months

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Sunday he expects higher inflation continuing over the next few months but warned that the U.S. central bank should not overreact to elevated inflation as it is likely to be temporary.

"The math suggests we're probably going to see somewhat higher readings over the next few months before they likely start to taper off," Kashkari told CBS News' "Face the Nation" in an interview on Sunday cbsn.ws/3wN0aj6.

“But my view is we also need to not overreact to some of these temporary factors, even though the pain is real,” Kashkari said in the interview.

Kashkari on Tuesday said he expects more clarity on the economic outlook by the time the Fed ends its bond-buying program in mid-2022, and is keeping an “open mind” on the timing of any rate hikes to follow.

President Joe Biden’s economic advisers defended his policies on Sunday amid rising inflation that they said was a global issue related to the COVID-19 pandemic, not a result of the administration’s programs.

U.S. consumer prices last week posted their biggest annual gain in 31 years, driven by surges in the cost of gasoline and other goods. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy

The person who helms the Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful figures in the world. Their job is also one of the most impactful on the lives of ordinary Americans, not to mention others across the world. That will be especially true in the coming months as the Fed seeks to tame soaring prices without jeopardizing the economic recovery. The consequences of getting it wrong could be catastrophic and result in higher inflation, a return to recession or, worse, the Fed might have to deal with stagflation – in which you get both rising prices and a sluggish...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BoE's Bailey says fear is inflation 'elevated for longer' - paper

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said his concern on the inflation outlook is that it could be "elevated for longer" but there is also a chance that inflation does not prove as persistent as feared. Earlier this month the BoE forecast inflation would reach...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
Person
Joe Biden
philasun.com

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
BUSINESS
everythinglubbock.com

Pressure on Fed’s Powell is rising as inflation worsens

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surely expected to have some breathing room after taking the first step this month to dial back the Fed’s emergency aid for the economy. Just a week later, though, the government reported that consumer prices grew over the previous 12 months by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gasoline#Federal Reserve Bank#Cbs News
The Independent

US average 30-year mortgage rate back up over 3% this week

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week, with the main 30-year rate inching back up over 3%.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark home loan jumped to a still-low 3.1% from 2.98% last week. A year ago at this time the rate was 2.72%.The rate for a 15-year loan, popular with homeowners refinancing their mortgages, rose to 2.39% from 2.27% last week. It stood at 2.28% a year ago.As the job market has improved and demand for products and services continues to be red-hot, the Federal Reserve earlier this month...
REAL ESTATE
q957.com

ECB’s Lane still expects euro zone inflation to ease next year

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will ease next year and there is no sign that investors or consumers expect runaway prices in the medium term, the European Central Bank’s chief economist said on Thursday. “We’re not seeing expectations deanchoring to the upside,” Lane told an online event hosted by...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
kpic

High consumer prices expected 'for the next few months,' says economist

WASHINGTON (SBG) - An analysis from the Joint Economic Committee reveals the rise in prices of everyday items is disproportionately hurting low-income Americans the most. President Joe Biden and his administration say that his Build Back Better plan will help control inflation. “We want to improve the productive capacity of...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Is the market expecting the Fed to act aggressively next year?

Outlook: We get US retail sales today, likely a decent recovery to about 1.2% (TradingEconomics) from 0.7% last time. This might mitigate the collapse in the University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index, which is not matched, by the way, by the Conference Board’s reading but had a crippling effect at the time. We also get industrial production.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed’s Daly: Infrastructure will boost productivity, not inflation

San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly pushes back concerns that the infrastructure spending will propel inflation, per Reuters, during her speech late Tuesday. Running a sustained expansion gives people time to come back to the jobs market. The decision on interest rates is not about a punch bowl, it's...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy