Gunman Shoots 3 Women and 3 Men in Kensington

A gunman shot at least six people in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. A 50-year-old man, 20-year-old man, 48-year-old woman, 22-year-old woman, another 20-year-old man and another 48-year-old woman were all on...
PHILADELPHIA - A heartbroken mother spoke to FOX 29 about the point-blank shooting murder of her 28-year-old daughter. It comes as violence against women is spiking in the city. Sixty women have been killed in Philadelphia so far this year, which is a 50% increase from last year. "You took...
Philadelphia (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who shot a woman multiple times leading to her death. Authorities state that on November 7th, 2021, at approximately 5 PM, the unknown male, shot a twenty-eight-year-old female victim numerous times, including several times...
Philadelphia police are searching for an unidentified murder suspect captured on video shooting a woman multiple times. The slaying occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of E. Willard Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Surveillance video appears to show a man standing on a street corner for...
A teen was shot and killed in Harlem Tuesday afternoon, cops said. Taquan Jones, 17, was shot once in the upper chest just before 3:30 p.m. on West 132nd Street near Lenox Avenue, according to cops. Jones, of East Harlem, was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of a Crown Heights shooting victim cried Wednesday after the woman accused of killing her daughter was apprehended by police officers in Florida. Delia Johnson, 42, was shot and killed when a woman approached her on the street in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place in Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect in an apparent anti-Asian assault. They say it happened on Halloween at 3:30 p.m. on Hudson Street near Dominick Street. Police say the suspect approached a 26-year-old woman from behind, made anti-Asian statements, and punched her in the...
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas.
19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also of Dallas, is the latest to be taken into custody for the crime.
The other three, Donterious Lockhart, 18, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were all arrested on or before November 10 and charged with capital murder according to Mesquite Police officials.
All four suspects are being held in the Dallas County jail.
On October 27 at about 10:51 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite.
They found Mathis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later passed away as a result of his wounds.
Pennsylvania authorities are investigating an incident on a SEPTA train in which several teen girls violently attacked a group of students, reports NBC10 Philadelphia. The attackers in the video can be seen punching, beating, knocking over, and kicking a teen girl. The attackers in the video are African American, and the victims, who appear to be Asian or Asian American, reportedly have no serious injuries. A SEPTA spokesperson called the incident “violent and disturbing.”
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a road rage shooting on the South Side. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Monday near Interstate 35 and Theo Avenue. Police believe a male driver opened fire on another vehicle because he thought...
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Authorities say a New Jersey man set himself on fire and then entered a gas station convenience store, starting small fires before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Atlantic City police said the 24-year-old Somers Point man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with several charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood in October, police say. James White, of Philadelphia, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, a violation of the firearms act, and other offenses.
Aruna Mittal was gunned down inside her Ogontz neighborhood checking cashing business on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. On Thursday, Philadelphia police announced an arrest in the killing. Robert Jiles, 64, is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and other related offenses. An arrest has been made in the killing of a...
Originally published Nov. 16, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people face murder charges in connection to the death of a pregnant woman whose body was found severely burned inside a travel trailer in Minneapolis earlier this month.
According to Hennepin County court documents, a 27-year-old woman, Jade Monet Rissell, and 42-year-old man, Shannon Michael Benson, are both charged with second-degree murder. They also face additional charges for murder of an unborn child. Both were booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
Left to right: Jade Rissell and Shannon Benson (credit: Hennepin County)
The complaint says Minneapolis police officers responded on Nov. 8 to a travel...
A passenger was killed while a driver is missing after a gunman fired at a vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia overnight. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, 15th District Police officers who were investigating a robbery near the east side of the Boulevard at F Street heard multiple gunshots coming from the opposite side of the Boulevard in the area of F Street and Tabor Avenue.
Comments / 18