Prize Money: – Date: November 13, 2021. Maria Sakkari has made a positive start to her campaign as she defeats Polish youngster Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour and 26 minutes to pick up a win in her debut at the Finals. Sakkari has been in great form lately and has been one of the most consistent players this season on the WTA Tour and has continued her momentum in Mexico as well as she made easy work of Swiatek.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO