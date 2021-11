Attendees of Travis Scott‘s 2021 Astroworld Festival could be waiving their right to sue the organizers if they accept refunds. West Coast Trial Lawyers president and co-founder Neama Rahmani explained to Insider that attendees who take ScoreMore’s offer of a refund can possibly sign the right away because they will get something of value in return. “Courts generally uphold those types of waivers,” Rahmani shared. “The classic case is arbitration agreements. Everyone kind of scrolls through. No one reads the fine print, and guess what, you’ve waived your right to a jury trial, waived your right to file a lawsuit, to demand arbitration.”

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO