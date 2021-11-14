ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aryna Sabalenka reacts to edging out Iga Swiatek in tight WTA Finals clash

By DZEVAD MESIC
 6 days ago
Aryna Sabalenka acknowledged her focus against Iga Swiatek was on not doing the same mistakes she did in her WTA Finals opener against Paula Badosa. Sabalenka was 4-2 up after the opening six games against Badosa but then lost 10 consecutive games as the Spaniard won 6-4 6-0. On...

