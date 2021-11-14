Four women shot in six hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over the weekend, within six hours, four women were shot in three separate incidents across Memphis. One of them did not survive her injuries.



This has community activists sounding the alarm. They said, much too often, we will ignore the chance to stop violence before it happens.

Across the city, some citizens are hearing the sounds of gunfire night after night. Local residents are concerned about being caught in the crossfire.

Gunfire landed two women in the hospital Saturday afternoon. Both are fighting to survive after being shot around 1 p.m. at the Quail Run Townhomes in northeast Memphis.



Police are still working to track down the lone gunman.

Two hours later, at around 3 p.m., detectives were at it again. In this case, a woman was shot at America’s Best Value Inn along American Way .



The victim was left critically injured, with the gunman nowhere to be found.

Three hours later, at around 6 p.m., homicide detectives were brought in when a woman was fatally shot along Fredericks Avenue in East Memphis.



Police said the shooter got away in a white Ford Edge.

In each case, police continue combing for clues in order to bring those responsible to justice.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.