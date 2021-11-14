ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Four women shot in six hours

By Jerrita Patterson
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tRrN_0cwbueoe00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over the weekend, within six hours, four women were shot in three separate incidents across Memphis. One of them did not survive her injuries.

This has community activists sounding the alarm. They said, much too often, we will ignore the chance to stop violence before it happens.

Across the city, some citizens are hearing the sounds of gunfire night after night. Local residents are concerned about being caught in the crossfire.

Gunfire landed two women in the hospital Saturday afternoon. Both are fighting to survive after being shot around 1 p.m. at the Quail Run Townhomes in northeast Memphis.

Police are still working to track down the lone gunman.

Two hours later, at around 3 p.m., detectives were at it again. In this case, a woman was shot at America’s Best Value Inn along American Way .

The victim was left critically injured, with the gunman nowhere to be found.

Three hours later, at around 6 p.m., homicide detectives were brought in when a woman was fatally shot along Fredericks Avenue in East Memphis.

Police said the shooter got away in a white Ford Edge.

In each case, police continue combing for clues in order to bring those responsible to justice.

Frankie Walton
6d ago

God help us. Memphis is still a progressive city and a beautiful city, I pray that we can come together as a city to do what needs to be done to fix our city, let's put our differences aside black, white, Hispanic and become as one city having open and open conversation about what it going to take to Memphis a better city . These are my thoughts I would love to hear yours.

Bettye Knight
5d ago

Brother I couldn't have stated it better. I am so sick of hearing all the overnight and breaking news crimes involving guns and young people. I have literally seen some of my youngest son's friend die. I sit in my home (doesn't matter which room) and hear gunshots almost daily. The crime is out of hand and getting worse. You're almost afraid to leave home, but in the same instance you're afraid sitting in your own home. Where is the fix? We can't continue to blame it on the premise that the single parent home is the problem, but it's time to find mentors and community help. I have expressed that it's time for community, community pastors and city leaders to step up and be a part of the fix. We can't continue to run to the church house 2 and 3 times a week and ignore the fact that we, our children/grandchildren may not not be here tomorrow. Amen and asking for peace.

