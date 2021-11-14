ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT's Sarray Has Traveled Back to Japan After Voicing Her Frustration Following Latest Loss

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Sarray, real name Sari Fujimura and also wrestling as Sareee, first signed with WWE in 2020 many fans saw her as potentially the next great WWE star to come from Japan's Joshi wrestling scene, following the likes of Asuka, Kairi Sana and Io Shirai. But the COVID-19 pandemic caused her...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kavita Devi
Person
Jeet Rama
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Marina Shafir
Person
Io Shirai
Person
Scarlett Bordeaux
Person
Velveteen Dream
Person
Kona Reeves
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Oney Lorcan
ewrestlingnews.com

Chelsea Green Claims WWE NXT Higher-Up Tried To Convince ROH Not To Sign Her

During the latest edition of her “Green With Envy” podcast, Chelsea Green revealed that she heard that someone at the top of WWE NXT tried to convince Ring of Honor not to sign her following her WWE release. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On someone...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Backstage#Combat#Nxt 2 0#Nxt Tv#Sarraywwe
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Nakamura Hopes He Hasn’t Seen the Last of Roman Reigns

Another integral member of the Nakamura entourage is Pat McAfee, the former NFL player-turned-podcaster-extraordinaire-turned-SmackDown broadcaster. In a manner reminiscent of the way Jesse “The Body” Ventura would once highlight the work of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, McAfee has been tremendous in the way he expresses genuine joy and unadulterated excitement whenever Nakamura and Boogs appear on-screen.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Released NXT wrestler says her visa is expiring, has to

As “Katrina Cortez”, Catalina Garcia worked a match against Sarray that premiered on last Friday’s edition of 205 Live. A week later, the 21 year old is out of a job. Now, she’s revealed she also has to find a way to pack up her life in the United States and return to Chile, as her visa is set to expire next month.
WWE
Yardbarker

Ric Flair reveals fellow WWE legend is suffering from “really bad health issues”

WWE legend Ric Flair has revealed that Hulk Hogan is enduring a period of really ill health. Hogan is now 68-years-old and it’s safe to say that he hasn’t taken the best care of his body over the years. It’s no surprise that, as he enters his elder years, he’s suffering adverse effects from his actions during his youth.
WWE
PWMania

Lance Storm On Latest WWE Talent Releases, WWE’s Direction For Signing NXT Talent, More

Lance Storm appeared on this week’s episode of the Bryan and Vinny Show on WrestlingObserver.com to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE/ECW/WCW star talked about the latest round of WWE talent cuts. Scarlett, Ember Moon, Taya Valkyrie, Oney Lorcan, Karrion Kross, B-Fab, Gran Metalik, Jeet Rama, Katrina Cortez, Trey Baxter, Lince Dorado, Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Zayda Ramier, and Jessi Kamea were the names let go by the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0, as it’ll be Kay Lee Ray returning to go one-on-one with Sarray, while Joe Gacy will square off with Boa. Here’s the full release from WWE on the additions to the NXT 2.0 card:. Kay Lee Ray returns...
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 11.9.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw all of the fallout from NXT Halloween Havoc. We saw Io Shirai and the returning team of Kacy and Kayden standing up to Toxic Attraction, the in-ring debut of Solo Sikoa and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams getting revenge on Johnny Garagno and Dexter Lumis for the Haunted House and stealing the North American Championship.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy