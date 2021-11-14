New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Sets Release Window

See feature review. Available Nov. 12 in theaters. (PG-13) It’s unfortunate when certain genres—like, say, live-action movie versions of kid-friendly characters—are so regularly awful that mere mediocrity almost feels like a relief. Yet, here we are. Norman Bridwell’s non-threateningly massive crimson canine here starts off as a puppy who finds his way into the home of lonely sixth-grader Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp), but grows overnight to ten feet high, with all the accompanying difficulties for Emily Elizabeth and the irresponsible uncle (Jack Whitehall) who’s watching her while her mom is away. Those difficulties mostly revolve around a villainous biotech CEO (Tony Hale) who sees Clifford as a shortcut to a research breakthrough, so we get lots of rambunctious chases through Manhattan. And like a lot of kid fare, the thematic material mostly revolves around how hard it is to be different in any way, wrapped in a package that is as familiar and un-different as it could be. But the lighthearted shenanigans are pleasant enough most of the time, and Camp makes for an appealing protagonist, especially when teamed with a classmate (Izaac Wang) who has a thinly-veiled crush on her. Sure, there are pee and fart jokes involving the giant dog, but there’s also a charmingly low-key food fight, soooo … call it a draw? Available Nov. 10 in theaters. (PG)

