ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Sets Release Window

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdult Swim has set a release window for the new Aqua Teen Hunger Force movie! When the series was first cancelled, fans of the Adult Swim animated series were taken by surprise considering that it was one of the longest running original programs with the network. Fan demand for more of...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
Variety

Secuoya Studios, Dopamine Team on Sci-Fi Kids Show ‘Camp Newton’ for Disney Channel

Spain’s Secuoya Studios and Mexico’s Dopamine, two of the most ambitious TV production outfits in their respective regions, are teaming to co-produce “Camp Newton,” a new kids sci-fi adventure series for the Disney Channel, which will exclusively air the series in 2022. Based on an original idea from on-the-rise writing duo Jésica Aran and Juan Lombardi (“Millenials,” “Pájaros Negros”), the series unspools at a summer science camp for kids. On their first day back at camp after a long school year, a group of four friends skip their curfew and, while outside their bunks, witness the crash of a flying saucer....
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

New Poster Released for Spider-Man: No Way Home Gives Clues to Movie

A new poster was released on Sunday for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In it, there are a few clues as to what will be happening in this movie when it hits theaters on December 17th. The caption for the poster says: “The Multiverse unleashed.” Judging by what can be seen, this certainly seems true.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Marietta Daily Journal

Family guide to new movie releases

Rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action. What it’s about: An adaptation of the beloved children's books by Norman Bridwell about the adventures of Emily Elizabeth and her big red dog Clifford, romping about New York City. The kid attractor factor: This is aimed squarely at the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
geekspin

Aqua Teen Hunger Force spinoff AquaDonk Side Pieces gets its first teaser

Adult Swim has dropped the first-look clip at the Aqua Teen Hunger Force spinoff series AquaDonk Side Pieces. Aqua Teen Hunger Force, which ran for 11 seasons on Adult Swim from 2000 to 2015, followed the surreal adventures and antics of three anthropomorphic fast-food items: Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad, who live together as roommates and frequently interact with their human next-door neighbor, Carl Brutananadilewski.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Predator' Prequel Movie Reveals Title, Release Window

As part of Disney+ Day celebrations, the studio revealed the new Predator movie is called Prey, and it will bring the iconic aliens back to the hunt in Summer 2022. Previously known as Skulls, the film will serve as a prequel to the franchise and show the first Predator hunt on Earth.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Willis
hypebeast.com

Disney+ Sets Release Window for 'Ms. Marvel' Series

Disney+ has finally announced a release window for the premiere of Ms. Marvel. Little is known for now about the upcoming series, but fans can expect some form of origin story for the Pakistani-American shapeshifter Kamala Khan, who’ll be portrayed by Canadian actress Iman Vellani. Following her MCU debut on Disney+, she’ll also make her way onto Captain Marvel’s second film The Marvel, which will feature Khan, Carol Danvers, and Monica Rambeau, who made her own introduction back in WandaVision.
TV SERIES
mytjnow.com

Most Americans prefer to stream new movie releases

As a result of the pandemic, Hollywood had to take a different approach to how they released movies. Studios pushed back release dates multiple times, but with the pandemic’s projected end date getting further and further away and most theaters in the country being closed, many have turned to streaming services.
MOVIES
cityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for Nov. 10-12

See feature review. Available Nov. 12 in theaters. (PG-13) It’s unfortunate when certain genres—like, say, live-action movie versions of kid-friendly characters—are so regularly awful that mere mediocrity almost feels like a relief. Yet, here we are. Norman Bridwell’s non-threateningly massive crimson canine here starts off as a puppy who finds his way into the home of lonely sixth-grader Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp), but grows overnight to ten feet high, with all the accompanying difficulties for Emily Elizabeth and the irresponsible uncle (Jack Whitehall) who’s watching her while her mom is away. Those difficulties mostly revolve around a villainous biotech CEO (Tony Hale) who sees Clifford as a shortcut to a research breakthrough, so we get lots of rambunctious chases through Manhattan. And like a lot of kid fare, the thematic material mostly revolves around how hard it is to be different in any way, wrapped in a package that is as familiar and un-different as it could be. But the lighthearted shenanigans are pleasant enough most of the time, and Camp makes for an appealing protagonist, especially when teamed with a classmate (Izaac Wang) who has a thinly-veiled crush on her. Sure, there are pee and fart jokes involving the giant dog, but there’s also a charmingly low-key food fight, soooo … call it a draw? Available Nov. 10 in theaters. (PG)
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Adult Swim#The Venture Bros
ComicBook

Smiling Friends Confirms Release Window, Releases New Clip

Smiling Friends has set its release window with Adult Swim and has released a sneak peek clip of the new animated series! Smiling Friends has been one of the most requested new animated series for Adult Swim in the last few years. Following the April Fools' Day premiere of the initial pilot short from series creators YOLO: Crystal Fantasy's Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel in 2020, fans have been eagerly asking for more of the series to the point where Adult Swim had referenced these demands when it had announced that Smiling Friends was picked up for a full series.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

New “Predator” Sets Title, Release Plans

As part of the Disney+ Day celebrations today it has been announced that “Prey,” the next chapter in the “Predator” franchise, will launch exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Star (within the Disney+ service) internationally in Summer 2022. The film is being directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie Release Window Revealed by Disney+

Disney+ Day is upon us, and fans already being treated to a wide array of updates surrounding the streaming platform's movies and shows. Among them was the upcoming live-action/CGI hybrid film of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, revisiting the iconic duo decades after their '90s cartoon wrapped. During Disney+ Day, we were given a brief intro to the film by stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, alongside confirmation that it will be released in the Spring of 2022. That also included a teaser poster for the film, which appears to show a Darkwing Duck easter egg.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy