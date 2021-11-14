Bowling Green women's basketball falls behind early in 71-60 loss to IUPUI

BOWLING GREEN — IUPUI’s Macee Williams showed Bowling Green why she’s the three-time defending Horizon League women’s basketball player of the year on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2 forward posted 23 points while converting on 11-of-19 attempts as the Jaguars handed Bowling Green its first loss of the season, 71-60 at the Stroh Center.

BGSU played an otherwise sloppy first half with 10 turnovers and making just 2 of 11 shots from 3-point range. The Falcons (1-1) buttoned up a bit in the second half, but still made 5 of 26 from 3 throughout the game.

“I thought the first half we did turn [the ball] over a lot,” Falcons coach Robyn Fralick said. “I thought they scored fast and early and easy. I thought we settled in both in the second half defensively and taking better care of the ball. A lot of credit to IUPUI. I think they’re one of the best mid-majors in the country right now. Really old and experienced, and you can see that.”

The Falcons never led against the Jaguars, which blazed ahead to a 26-17 lead after the first quarter. Madison Wise put IUPUI up 16-11 with a converted layup, and her 3-pointer after a miss on the Falcons’ end extended the lead to 19-11 halfway through the first.

The Falcons got 15 points each from true freshmen Amy Velasco and Zoe Miller. Velasco has been in the starting lineup for BGSU’s first two games in place of the injured Lexi Fleming, who is out for the season.

Miller grabbed a team-high six rebounds, and she blocked two shots. Nyla Hampton had seven points and four steals.

“They’re a really good team, and I know that we are going to improve after this,” Miller said. “This is such a learning game for us, and I know we’re going to do whatever we can to get better. I’m just going to stay confident in myself and do what my team needs at all times.”

The Jaguars outscored the Falcons 16-10 in the third quarter and were able to push the lead to 21 with Williams’ bucket with 3:08 left. Williams scored six points in the third.

Williams’ layup to open the fourth quarter pushed the Jaguars lead back to 20 with 9:45 to play. The Falcons crept to a 62-48 deficit on Velasco’s basket with 6:12 to play, but Anna Mortag, Williams, and Rachel McLimore were able to score and pump the lead back to 20 while BGSU missed a 3 and a jumper in that span.

Rachel Kent and Wise each posted 13 points for IUPUI (1-1). Williams collected seven rebounds.

The Falcons face Ohio State in Columbus on Wednesday. With that in mind, Fralick said there are many lessons to pull away from Sunday.

“We’re really young,” Fralick said. “I love our team, and there’s a lot that we’re learning about, too, about what we can do and what [are] good ways to simplify and get on the same page and move together. Coaching staff-wise, we’re for sure going to learn a lot from this game.”