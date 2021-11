Many people may be concerned about how this year’s trick or treating can affect those who have yet to be vaccinated. Health officials across the country are giving the greenlight for celebrating Halloween this year, proving it’s a “low risk” activity towards Covid-19. Halloween is very popular, and now that things are slowly returning back to what seems to be normal people at home should expect a lot more visitors this year. As kids look forward to showing off their costumes and collecting a pillowcase full of candy, parents should keep in mind the spookiest threat this Halloween, the seasonal flu. The severe flu season is unfolding alongside an ongoing pandemic, overwhelming the healthcare system and can put lots of lives in jeopardy.

