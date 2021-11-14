Tidal tease release of ‘deluxe’ version of Kanye West’s ‘Donda’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has apologised to Soulja Boy after claiming that he dropped him from his recent album because his verse was “trash”.In August, the “Crank That” rapper claimed that he had been asked to collaborate with West on the track “Remote Control” from the album Donda, but that the verse had been “cut” without his knowledge.He later called West a “coward” for not telling him that he had been taken off the album, with West responding in a recent interview and saying that he had left Soulja Boy’s feature off because it was...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO