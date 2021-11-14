ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tidal tease release of ‘deluxe’ version of Kanye West’s ‘Donda’

By Arusa Qureshi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTidal have hinted at the release of a deluxe version of Kanye West‘s 10th studio album ‘DONDA’. The Twitter page for the streaming service tweeted: “Kanye West presents Donda Deluxe”, which follows the appearance of numerous billboards around Los Angeles with the same message over the weekend. In addition,...

