Mentor resident killed in two-vehicle crash in Chardon Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Chardon Township.

It happened around 1:33 p.m. on State Route 44 near mile post 19.

According to the OSHP, Michael Jasko Jr., of Mentor, was heading north on SR-44 in a 2009 Nissan Sentra when he crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic. The Sentra struck a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was heading south.

Jasko died from injuries sustained in the crash, the OSHP said. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities didn't say if the pickup's driver was injured in the crash.

No further information has been released. The crash remains under investigation.

