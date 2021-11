Daytona Beach, FL - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of 56-year-old Sammy Watson on November 17, 2019. Daytona Beach Police (DBPD) said that on the night that he was shot, Watson was approached by a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants asking for money. When Watson said "No" and walked away, the man shot him twice, hitting his right ankle and left thigh. He died as a result of the injuries on November 24.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO