Surprised by where Jordan Love’s family sat at Arrowhead? One Chiefs family isn’t

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — During the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, a broadcast camera zoomed in on Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mother who were there to witness his first career start.

Social media immediately questioned why the two, Ronika Stone and Anna Love, were sitting in top row seats at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to Stone’s Instagram story from that day, she said, “The view was better than it seemed I swear!”

When Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole saw Stone and Love sitting so high up, she tried to get them down into the suite she was in.

“Anybody have her social media? She need to come down to the suite. We got a cold one waiting for her,” Nicole wrote on Twitter.

But the mother of the home team’s quarterback wasn’t shocked by the seats Love’s family got. Randi Mahomes said she received similar treatment a few years ago in Houston.

“That was kind.. however that’s where Houston a few years ago sat me with Mia and Patrick’s dad and family.. this is pretty normal,” Randi Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

She went on to criticize the idea that this isn’t a common occurrence.

“Can the news just share the truth and I’m sure the camera crews know where family’s sit.. I just can’t..” she continued.

