Dingle scores 24 to lift Penn past Bucknell 73-68

LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Bucknell men's basketball team lost to the University of Pennsylvania, 73-68, in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. Bison senior Andrew Funk scored a career-high 32 points, including sinking seven 3-pointers, but it was not enough to overcome the Quakers.The Orange and Blue are now 0-2 on the season, while Penn improved to 1-2. The Bison shot 38.7 percent (24-62) for the game and 35.5 percent (11-31) from beyond the arc. The Quakers hit just above that mark at 41 percent (25-61) from the field and 45.5 percent (10-22) from 3-point range. Bucknell was also 9-of-11 from the the foul line, with eight of those makes occurring during the first 20 minutes of action.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO