The Titans lead the Saints 13-6 at halftime. But the game was significantly altered by one penalty called late in the second quarter. Tennessee had first-and-goal at the 8-yard line with two minutes left in the half. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s pass to offensive lineman Aaron Brewer — who had reported as eligible — in the back of the end zone was intercepted by safety Marcus Williams. But linebacker Kaeden Elliss was flagged for roughing the passer. It was a questionable call at best, as the contact wasn’t late, wasn’t low, and there didn’t appear to be much — if any — contact with the head or neck area.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO