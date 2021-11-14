Highway 169 shut down after crash, local businesses evacuated

Owasso police

OWASSO, Okla. — A crash on Highway 169 southbound near 96th street has led to the highway being temporarily shut down.

A suicidal person attempted veered their vehicle out of a retail parking lot onto the highway, crashing through a fence into a grassy area, according to the Owasso Police Department.

The individual claimed their car was full of explosives, leading to the evacuation of nearby businesses.

While the car caught on fire, it was found to have no explosives inside.

The highway has since reopened.

©2021 Cox Media Group