NFL

Buffalo Bills establish run, tally season-high in big win over New York Jets

WHEC TV-10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHEC) — The 45 points scored are also the most in a game for the Buffalo Bills since week 17 of 2020. Buffalo ran for 139 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. It was a team effort, with Devin Singletary, Isaiah McKenzie, Matt Breida and Zack Moss...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Snap counts from Jags' stunning win over the Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the entire NFL season on Sunday when it defeated the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills 9-6 to earn its first win on U.S. soil since Week 1 in 2020. While the Bills’ NFL-best defense proved to be formidable, the Jaguars shut down Buffalo’s offense, largely thanks to a dominant game from its own Josh Allen.
NFL
Times Herald-Record

First look: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets odds and lines

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are on the road to face the New York Jets (2-6) Sunday in Week 10. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bills vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Bills...
NFL
ESPN

Mike White to remain New York Jets' starting QB against Buffalo Bills

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets are sticking with fan favorite Mike White at quarterback this week -- and perhaps beyond. With a choice between White and highly touted rookie Zach Wilson, who is returning from a knee injury, coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that White will start against the Buffalo Bills. He also cited Wilson's injury as a factor, noting the second overall pick is "not fully ready to go."
NFL
State
New York State
thebuffalofanatics.com

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Rivalry History

As with any two division rivals, things have been tense for a long time between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. They started their epic tale all the way back in the AFL’s inaugural season, in 1960. The AFL Days (1960-68) New York went by a different name in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets broadcast map

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are looking to snap out of the offensive funk that saw them inexplicably drop a 9-6 decision to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. If All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, All-Pro wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, and Buffalo’s talent-laden offense are to get back on track, they couldn’t have picked a better foe than Sunday’s Week 10 opponent: the New York Jets (2-6), who rank dead last in scoring defense (31.4 points per game).
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills run game comes alive in week 10 win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 45-17 on Sunday afternoon. A big part of the offensive onslaught came from the run game. As a team, they ran for just under 140 yards, the most since week 4’s 40-0 win over the Houston Texans.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Jets' blowout loss to Buffalo Bills brings new marks of defensive futility

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets played another horrible defensive game Sunday in their 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, creating new marks for futility and roiling emotions in the locker room. "Every man should be embarrassed," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "Every man should...
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills cruise to 45-17 win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — After last week’s sloppy 9-6 loss to the second-to last place Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills get the big win against a bad team that they’ve been looking for in Sunday’s 45-17 win against the New York Jets. The Bills failed to get into the end zone in Jacksonville last Sunday, […]
NFL
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Final score, recap, highlights: Buffalo Bills 45, New York Jets 17

A few weeks ago, Sunday’s game against the New York Jets looked like it would be a walk in the park for the Buffalo Bills. Of course, the same could be said for last week’s game in Jacksonville, and then that game turned into a walk through a haunted house and the Bills suffered a flabbergasting lost to the lowly Jaguars.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Saturday Preview: Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

I didn’t think the excitement among the fanbase for this year’s home opener could be beaten. But after the worst loss in the McBeane era, arguably one of the worst Bills losses ever, fans have been checking their calendars vigorously to see if it was Sunday yet. The Buffalo Bills have a chance to right the ship and attempt to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths. Let’s take a look at the matchup.
NFL
BillsDigest

Buffalo Bills earn near-perfect report card for effort against New York Jets

Defensive line: A- They played the game shorthanded at defensive tackle after Lotulelei's COVID-19 diagnosis. That turned out to be no problem, with Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips playing great games and rarely used defensive end Efe Obada getting the team's only sack and forcing its first interception when he hit Mike White as he threw, creating a wounded duck for Taron Johnson.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Snap count notes: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Everything is a lot more fun when the Buffalo Bills win, even snap count notes. The numbers are skewed a bit thanks to subbing some players late in the game, but there are still plenty of fun things to pick out. Let’s dive right in!. Offense (58 snaps) Only two...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 17, New York Jets 3: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills have taken some steps to wash out the bad taste of last week’s loss, heading into halftime with a 17-3 lead over the New York Jets. Offensively, the Bills have made progress since last week, but there’s still room for improvement. The team mixed in Matt Breida this week, and he has three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. The Bills started with a clean touchdown drive, and their second drive nearly reached the end zone, but Buffalo had to settle for a 29-yard field goal instead. But they had two other promising drives killed by sacks, leading to two punts. Buffalo did take over the ball for a two minute drill, which started poorly when the Bills had a false start on the first play. But on the next play, Allen hooked up with Stefon Diggs on a double move that netted the Bills 57 yards of real estate. Allen went back to Diggs on the next three plays. The first one was incomplete, the second one looked like a touchdown (but Diggs only landed one foot inbounds), and the third one was a no-doubter, with Diggs posterizing the poor Jets defender.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills announce Week 10 inactives vs. New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills announced their Week 10 inactives for their matchup at the Meadowlands against the New York Jets. Buffalo will be without Tremaine Edmunds, Cam Lewis, Brandin Bryant and Jamil Douglas. Sean McDermott had announced on Friday that Tremaine Edmunds would not suit up for the game due to...
NFL

