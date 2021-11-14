ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New project documents over 300 WWI memorials in Illinois

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLffg_0cwbjEb900

CHICAGO (AP) — A new online database has cataloged more than 300 historic World War I monuments and memorials in Illinois, from dough boy statues to public spaces honoring people who served in the Great War.

The database is the product of a years-long effort by Landmarks Illinois, a historic preservation group. Along with the survey, the group provided grants to communities that wanted to preserve or recover their WWI monuments.

Locust Hill Cemetery hosts Veterans Day ceremony

The database documents 311 memorials in 158 Illinois communities. Among them is the Goldstar Memorial in the suburban Chicago community of Riverside. The community received a grant from Landmarks Illinois to help with restoration at the memorial, which was dedicated on Memorial Day in 1921.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois State Museum debuts store with state-themed items

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new store at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield will feature products made in the state, along with state-themed souvenirs, specialty foods and toys. It’ll be called the Shop and it opens to the public on Saturday. The store is located in the first floor of the Illinois State Museum, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

These 3 Thanksgiving staples are more expensive in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) –– As Hoosiers return to traditional Thanksgiving gatherings this year, they can expect to spend 12% more at the grocery store than they did in 2020, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau Thanksgiving market basket survey. INFB surveyed shoppers across the state to identify the average price of traditional Thanksgiving meal items such […]
WEHT/WTVW

Buy a brick to help the Newburgh amphitheater

NEWBURGH Ind (WEHT) – After raising half a million dollars for the construction of the Allen Family Amphitheater, accumulating a music fund, and renovating the Little Red Brick House into a staging area; as well as an ADA accessible bathroom, Historic Newburgh Inc. needs an extra $1,500 to finalize construction.  The Allen Family Amphitheater is selling […]
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

“People look right through us”: Mayor Winnecke and Wayne Hart discuss Homeless Experience Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Twelve people, including Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Eyewitness News meteorologist Wayne Hart, are living on the streets. They are taking part in Aurora’s Homeless Experience Project. Aurora serves and advocates for Evansville’s homeless. The idea of the event is to raise awareness and money for Aurora. Mayor Winnecke is playing […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy