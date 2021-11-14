ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty Baltimore police officer having a haircut kills gunman who burst into shop and shot barber dead

By Rachel Sharp
 6 days ago

An off-duty Baltimore npolice officer who was getting a haircut shot and killed a gunman after he burst into the barber shop and shot a barber dead, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded at around 3.15pm on Saturday when police said the suspect entered The Bladi Style barber shop in the Medford neighbourhood of Baltimore, Maryland.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference that the man took out a handgun and shot one of the barbers.

The off-duty police sergeant, who was armed and in plainclothes, was having his hair cut by another barber at the time, he said.

The sergeant pulled out his firearm and fatally shot the suspect dead.

Police said the gunman is believed to be responsible for at least two other shootings in the area earlier that day, altogether killing two people and hospitalising a third.

One of the other shootings took place at a separate barber shop where the victim also died.

The shooting rampage began around 2.30pm along East Oliver Street when the suspect is thought to have gotten into an argument with a 37-year-old man.

Police said the gunman shot the man multiple times, and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The gunman then got into a car and drove to a barber shop on Eastern Avenue where he shot another man multiple times.

The victim died from his injuries.

From there, the gunman went to The Bladi Style barber shop where the police officer was getting a haircut.

Police have not detailed what has led them to believe the shootings are connected.

The police commissioner praised the “great bravery” of the officer who he said may have saved many more lives by responding quickly.

Speaking at the press conference, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the deaths of the victims and said it was down to “petty, mindless, stupid disputes”.

“You hear us talk about this time and time again: petty, mindless, stupid disputes ending up with people losing their lives, and we have to be understanding of that and, again, grateful that our officer was here,” he said.

Neither the officer, the suspect or the victims’ identities have been released.

orange dictator
6d ago

Can’t even get a decent haircut with the way gun law are in certain states, the officer was pretty lucky that he was packing, good going officer one less crazy person

greg griggers
6d ago

I guess we will have to watch riots, burning and looting all week from the WOKE MOB, unless the dead guy was white.

Ben Huser
6d ago

Sounds like a bullet well spent.

