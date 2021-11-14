Jupiter Dares the Sun

If you thought you could scoot through the last two months of 2021 unscathed, be warned: you're not out of the woods yet. The universe has more surprises up its sleeve for everyone in the coming weeks. More specifically, the Nov. 4 new moon in Scorpio, arriving at 5:14 p.m. ET, will likely bring some level of transformation, on many levels, to each zodiac sign. On the same day, the sun will move opposite Uranus, the planet associated with unexpected shakeups and changes, as well as rebellion and extremes. Emotionally speaking, the new moon will affect each sign a little differently, of course, but three zodiac signs may feel its wrath more than the rest. The bottom line? You might want to brace yourself for some pretty major life changes you didn't see coming.

