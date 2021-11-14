ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Jupiter Dares the Sun

By 6 min read
creators.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone is pulling you down. Say goodbye for a while. The break will be a blessing. You'll get the pleasure of knowing where you stand as an individual outside of the context of a group. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You cannot control how many times...

www.creators.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Allure

The Personalities of a Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, and Virgo, According to P1Harmony

P1Harmony's staff requested I talk about astrology with the sextet while they are in town, mostly because the members have strong opinions on their star signs, and I love an opportunity to flex my zodiac knowledge. I was warned that Keeho, in particular, is a non-believer. In-person, he confirms this, noting his older sister got him into it when he was younger. These days, however, "I think my personality changes a lot, so it doesn't match at all," Keeho explains. (Spoiler alert: It actually does to a T, but I'll get into that soon enough.) Intak also firmly believes he's nothing like a typical Virgo.
ASTRONOMY
Refinery29

Your November Horoscope Is Here & These Dates Will Surprise You

November’s astrological movements are gonna shake up your world — hopefully for the better. The new moon in Scorpio that occurs on November 4 is an intense moment. Uranus retrograde opposes the new moon, making the events of the day unpredictable and exciting. The following day, Mercury enters Scorpio and Venus moves into Capricorn. Communication won’t be as plentiful during this time, as we’ll be relying on unspoken words to express our innermost sentiments. Financial and romantic matters will be taken seriously then — that’s right, it’s time to boss up when it comes to our IRAs and saving plans, and love lives. Eclipse season begins on November 19, when the lunar eclipse in Taurus activates our passions. Finally, the sun’s movement into Sagittarius on November 21, followed by Mercury’s swift jump into the same fiery sign on November 24, will make us all more adventurous and willing to expand our horizons without hesitation.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily

Your monthly forecast for November

Editor's Note: "Husky Horoscopes" is a monthly series dedicated to UW-themed astrological predictions. This month, dear Aries, you’re going to find yourself disappointed by setbacks due to circumstances out of your control. You may find that no matter how hard you work, you’re not going to get the results you want. Your CHEM 142 grade might be below your standards, or perhaps Cody from Theta Delta Chi might not answer your texts as quickly as you’d like. Regardless, try to resist your typical impulse to drop everything and change course entirely. It will all be okay in the long run.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taurus#Libra
News Channel Nebraska

Who Is Pisces Soulmate Compatibility?

Originally Posted On: https://soulmatetwinflame.com/index.php/2020/09/20/who-is-pisces-soulmate-compatibility/. A Pisces in love is emotional. This zodiac sign is highly sensitive to the feelings of others. They care about the emotions of their partner. They can easily get hurt with words, even if the bond is not meant for them. Pisces can be emotional with...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in November, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

November is a bit dramatic in its own right: It's the opening act for the big show that is the holiday season. This year, however, the universe is bringing its fair share of drama, too, with a lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 19 kicking off the final eclipse season of the year. Known as celestial wild cards, eclipses bring surprise, change, and newness—and because "they cast a hue for weeks before and after their occurrence, the whole of the month could feel eclipse-y," says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. Paired with a handful of other celestial transits, this upcoming eclipse will play a part in determining the best day in November, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

November horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The month ahead has its challenges, but it ends on a lovely note. November starts off with an intense new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 4 that will push us all toward a fresh start. The planet of communication, Mercury, dives into inquisitive Scorpio on Nov. 5, while romantic Venus enters hardworking Capricorn on the same day. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 19 will bring much needed change and growth into our lives. The sun and Mercury both ingress into Sagittarius on Nov. 21 and 24, urging us to take a walk on the wild side and embrace our spontaneous sides as the month comes to a close.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

November Will Be A Month Of Spiritual Awakenings: Here's Your Horoscope

Scorpio season starts off with an added dose of its signature intensity this year. Not only is the Sun surging through the sign of power, control, and merging until November 21, but activator Mars is also in Scorpio from October 30 to December 13. With eclipse season beginning in the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Teen Vogue

Relationship Red Flags, by Each Zodiac Sign

Red flags exist for a reason. Have you ever met a new person and immediately knew there was something off with their energy — just total bad vibes? Red flag! Or have you ever really connected with someone, only to quickly see the cracks beneath the surface of their personality as you get to know them better? More red flags.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

If You're One of These 3 Zodiac Signs, Brace For the Nov. 4 New Moon

If you thought you could scoot through the last two months of 2021 unscathed, be warned: you're not out of the woods yet. The universe has more surprises up its sleeve for everyone in the coming weeks. More specifically, the Nov. 4 new moon in Scorpio, arriving at 5:14 p.m. ET, will likely bring some level of transformation, on many levels, to each zodiac sign. On the same day, the sun will move opposite Uranus, the planet associated with unexpected shakeups and changes, as well as rebellion and extremes. Emotionally speaking, the new moon will affect each sign a little differently, of course, but three zodiac signs may feel its wrath more than the rest. The bottom line? You might want to brace yourself for some pretty major life changes you didn't see coming.
LIFESTYLE
dailytitan.com

How to relieve stress based on you astrological sign

Life can be very stressful at times, and there are many ways to relieve stress to the point that it is hard to choose what is right for you. Luckily, there are different ways to de-stress specific to each zodiac sign, which are specially aligned with personality and needs. Aries...
ASTRONOMY
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The pitter-patter of all those Sheep feet means that you’re out and about, rushing to get more done. That’s fine, but slow down by the weekend so you can heed some important advice. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’re in charge of your...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Blood Moon On Nov. 19 Could Be Life-Changing For 4 Signs

Gird your loins, because eclipse season has officially arrived. In astrology, an eclipse is more than just a trippy phenomenon in the sky; it’s a harbinger of immeasurable change. An eclipse has the tendency to “eclipse” things out of your life, paving the way for something new and unexpected. Although the intensity of an eclipse can leave you with cosmic whiplash, you can rest assured there’s always a higher purpose to its impact. After all, an eclipse activates the lunar nodes, which brings you closer to your ultimate destiny. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse the most — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — you may come face to face with your fate.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Relationships sparkle and simmer starting Saturday

This week, we see the new moon in Scorpio and Mercury entering Scorpio. Thursday, Nov. 4: A walking contradiction it is to say "today we see the new moon in Scorpio," because the new moon is never visible. It’s when the sun shines no light on the moon. That means it’s a suitable time to plan accomplishments for the full lunar month ahead. It was Nov. 4, 2008, that Barak Obama became the 44th president of the United States of America.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 20

Today’s Birthday (11/20/21) Love fills your home this year. Maintain disciplined practices to steadily improve your surroundings. Shift perspectives with your partner next autumn, before a lucrative winter phase heats things up. Rediscover love, fun and romance next spring, before summer’s personal power surge. Savor sweet family time. To get...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Understanding the zodiac water signs: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

In addition to being divided into 12 signs and 12 respective houses, the zodiac wheel is quartered into the four elements: air, water, fire and earth. Within the element of water, we find the signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. While these signs each possess their own power and challenges, their...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Full Of Fun Experiences And Romance For 3 Zodiac Signs

It may be autumn, the season of brisk chills and cloudy days, but things are heating up this week. It all begins with a Mercury-Mars conjunction, with the planet of communication joining forces with the planet of instinct, you may feel an overwhelming desire to mean what you say and say what you mean. While this can give you immense motivation and clarity, it can also least to impulsive behavior, so make sure to take a deep breath before taking action. Either way, November 8, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — so if you happen to be a water sign, listen up.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

November 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for November 2021? It's all in the cards... (Queen of Cups, Knight of Swords, King of Wands) This month you feel pulled in a lot of different directions by important people in your life and the needs or demands they impose upon you. Aries, you’re kind and helpful, and you give a lot to others. Maybe they take advantage sometimes? Now is the time to notice if and when this happens, and rein it in. The Queen of Cups is a loving friend or partner who leans on you emotionally, the Knight of Swords is a rival or boss at work who pushes you (usually in a good way), the King of Wands is an older friend or relative who encourages you to go on adventures - sometimes ill-advised. Aries, look out for these people pushing their luck, so you must put yourself first.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy