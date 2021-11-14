Fall Inspiration ~ Beautiful autumn colors and textures captured during nature walks

While we all keep trudging on in our day-to-day lives with the crazy reality that is this worldwide pandemic, this team decided to dream up a cheery inspiration shoot to help lift our spirits. Gone are the go-to neutrals and in their place–bright red, lavender, yellow, teal, blue, pink, and peach! Even the fashion got amped up for this shoot, with big tulle ruffles and a bright red swimsuit–everywhere you look, there's something colorful and exciting. The awesome thing about this dreamy shoot is that the bright colors are done in such a tasteful way that we can seriously see real couples incorporating this beautiful color scheme into their weddings...and we can't wait!

