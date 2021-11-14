ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Inspiration ~ Beautiful autumn colors and textures captured during nature walks

By Mary Krummrey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember’s inspiration comes from Jennifer Hammerberg appreciating the beauty in Mother Nature’s landscape. Jennifer notes, “Fall is my favorite time of year when it...

