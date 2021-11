The Strictly Come Dancing judges were left emotional by John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s rumba.During Saturday (6 November) night’s show, the couple performed the notoriously difficult Latin dance to “Shape of My Heart” by Sting.“I was just thinking through the dance I might teach Jonathan my fiancés [that], steal it as my wedding dance,” Craig Revel Horwood told the pair. “I thought it was absolutely gorgeous, I really, really did.”Motsi Mabuse also found the performance emotional, saying: “I felt like it was just the two of you and me in this room. It took away everything and your movement...

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO