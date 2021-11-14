Pac-12 Football Notebook: Oregon's Path to the College Football Playoff

We are into the “what if” stage of the season, so we ask eight questions in that vein heading into next Saturday's game between Utah and Oregon (ABC, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, 5:30 p.m. Mountain time):

.

Question No. 1: What are Oregon’s chances to reach the College Football Playoff?

Giving odds for this possibility is a fool’s game. We will just say that from our vantage point, the Ducks seem to have slightly less than a 50 percent chance to made the final four-team cut.

So we turn to a numbers cruncher. Before this weekend’s games, ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, which uses a bunch of stats and other criteria, gave Oregon only a 4 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff. Eight teams were given a higher probability of making it, although one of those teams was Oklahoma, which lost Saturday.

Here’s how the ESPN Playoff Predictor ranked the top 10 teams in terms of their chances to make the playoff before this weekend’s games:

1. Georgia – 96 percent

2. Alabama – 70 percent

3. Ohio State – 58 percent

4. Oklahoma – 58 percent

5. Cincinnati – 54 percent

6. Michigan – 22 percent

7. Notre Dame – 19 percent

8. Oklahoma State – 15 percent

9. Oregon – 4 percent

10. Michigan State – 2 percent

Even if Oregon wins its final three games to finish 12-1, the ESPN Playoff Predictor gave the Ducks only a 48 percent chance to make the CFP. Presumably that percentage increased after Oregon’s win and Oklahoma’s loss on Saturday.

.

Question No. 2: What are the results and scenarios that will affect the Ducks’ chances of making the CFP?

---Oregon won (beat Washington State), and winning the rest of their games is a prerequisite for the Ducks to stay in contention for a CFP berth.

---Oklahoma lost (to Baylor), giving the Sooners their first loss and no doubt pushing them to the edge of elimination from the CFP. But with one – and possibly two – games remaining against No. 10 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma could conceivably climb back into the top four if several contending teams falter.

---No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State meet next week in Columbus, and the loser will be virtually eliminated from CFP contention.

---Ohio State won convincingly (over No. 19 Purdue), and if the Buckeyes win their final three games against Michigan State, Michigan, and the Big Ten West champ, they will probably jump past a 12-1 Oregon team. So far, Oregon’s win over Ohio State has placed the Ducks ahead of the Buckeyes in the CFP rankings. But the CFP committee demonstrated last week, when it ranked Michigan ahead of Michigan State, that a head-to-head win does not automatically put that team ahead of its victim. However, Ohio State will be hard-pressed to win all three of its remaining games.

--No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama won convincingly, and seem to be on a collision course to meet in the SEC title game. Once-beaten Alabama would need to knock off Auburn in the Iron Bowl and beat Georgia in the conference title game to get into the CFP. George can still make it if it loses to Alabama.

---No. 5 Cincinnati won, but even if the Bearcats win out, they are unlikely to be ranked ahead of a 12-1 Oregon team. To get into the CFP, Cincinnati must win its remaining three games against SMU (8-2), East Carolina (6-4) and Houston (9-1) and hope enough teams above the Bearcats suffer a second loss. (We're betting Cincinnati will not finish the season unbeaten.)

--No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State won, and either could leapfrog Oregon if it wins the rest of its games based on the caliber of the competition it will face. Michigan plays a mediocre Maryland team before facing Ohio State and possibly a Big Ten West opponent, and the Spartans face Ohio State and Penn State before a possible Big Ten title game. Since all three Big Ten contenders have already lost a game, there seems to be no plausible scenario in which more than one Big Ten team will get into the College Football Playoff. The Big Ten elimination process begins next week.

--No. 9 Notre Dame would need several teams ranked ahead of it to lose to have a shot, but if the Irish beat 3-7 Georgia Tech and 3-7 Stanford in their last two games, they could enter the conversation when the smoke clears.

--No. 10 Oklahoma State could sneak in if it beats Texas Tech and Oklahoma, then wins a Big 12 title game while carnage takes place among team ranked above the Cowboys.

.

Question No. 3: Did UCLA’s strong second half against Washington cost Jimmy Lake his job and did it save Chip Kelly's job?

Jimmy Lake was not on the sidelines for Washington's 44-20 loss to UCLA, but he was fired anyway on Sunday. The Huskies have lost two in a row and are 4-6 with games against Colorado and Washington State remaining. A bowl berth and a winning season are now long shots after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason AP poll. And a suspension for his treatment of a player does not enhance Lake's resume. Even if the Huskies had won the game, Lake probably would be gone.

Whether the result saved Kelly's job remains a question, but it helped Kelly's cause for the time being. After falling behind 20-7, the Bruins outscored Washington 37-0 to win 44-20. If UCLA had lost to the Huskies at home for their third straight loss, dropping to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12, Kelly’s situation would have been more uncomfortable than it already is. He is not out of the woods yet.

Question No. 4: Is there a way Oregon State could get to the Pac-12 title game?

Yes, and it’s not that farfetched. If Oregon loses to Utah in Salt Lake City (and Utah is favored by 2.5 points) and Oregon State beats Arizona State this week in Corvallis (where the Beavers are 5-0), it will set up a winner-take-all game between Oregon and Oregon State in Eugene in the finale. As TV folks like say, anything can happen in a rivalry game, but beating Oregon at Autzen Stadium, where the Ducks have won 18 games in a row, will be a challenge for the Beavers, especially since they are 1-4 on the road.

.

Question No. 5: Is there a way Utah won’t get into the Pac-12 title game?

Yes, but it’s a long shot, since the Utes play their final two games at home, where they are 4-0 this year.

If the Utes lose to Oregon this week, which is possible, then also lose to Colorado in the finale, which is unlikely, while Arizona State beats both Oregon State this week and Arizona after that, Arizona State would represent the Pac-12 South in the conference title game.

.

Question No. 6: Is there a way to simplify Cal’s convoluted COVID-19 situation?

Here goes:

---The Cal-USC game scheduled for this past weekend was postponed to Dec. 4 because Cal would not have enough players cleared from the COVID protocols.

---The City of Berkeley said Cal’s athletic department did not follow the City’s guidelines.

---Cal said it did.

---A University of California-San Francisco infectious-disease doctor (Dr. Monica Gandhi) criticized the City of Berkeley for testing healthy, vaccinated, asymptomatic players, saying it was unnecessary.

---The Cal players were angry.

---Justin Wilcox was diplomatic (with an undercurrent of frustration).

---Cal apparently will have most, if not all, of its players available for next week’s game against rival Stanford.

.

Question No. 7: What has happened to Stanford, which has lost five in a row since knocking off Oregon?

Quarterback issues.

That’s not the whole story, but the Cardinal has had four quarterbacks start games this season, which is the most in Stanford history and is a recipe for disaster.

In Saturday’s 35-14 loss to Oregon State, Ari Patu became Stanford’s first true freshman starter at quarterback since John Paye in 1983. (In case you’re wondering, Stanford went 1-10 in 1983.)

We’re guessing Tanner McKee will be back for Saturday’s home game against Cal, but we're not sure that will end Stanford's five-game losing streak, which is the longest since David Shaw became the Cardinal's coach in 2011.

.

Question No. 8: Does any defensive player deserve consideration for Pac-12 Player of the Year?

We submit for your consideration Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

He had only four tackles in the Utes’ closer-than-expected 38-29 win over Arizona, but two of them had a significant impact.

--With the game tied at 14-14 in the second quarter, Lloyd was the chief tackler when Arizona running back Stevie Rocker Jr. was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 play from the Utah 19-yard line.

---On a second-and-9 play from the Utah 9-yard line with Utah leading 21-17 in the second quarter, Lloyd tackled receiver Jalen John for a 4-yard loss after the catch. Arizona eventually had to kick a field goal and Utah retained a 21-20 lead.

For the season, Lloyd has 20 tackles for loss, which leads the nation, for 88 yards in losses, which is tied for the most in the country. He also has three interceptions, one of which he turned into a touchdown, as seen below:

Not bad for a guy who was a wide receiver and safety in high school and was the lowest ranked recruit among the 20 players who signed with Utah in its 2017 class.

The Pac-12 avoids the issue of having a defensive player compete for the conference’s top player honors by having an offensive player of the year and a defensive player of the year.

We offer no such copout, as you will see in our latest player-of-the-year rankings below.

.

The Pac-12 top five teams:

1. Oregon (9-1) – Ducks are underdogs in this week’s game at Utah.

2. Utah (7-3) – Presumably the Utes were looking ahead when they struggled against Arizona.

3. Arizona State (7-3) – You never know what you’re going to get from the Sun Devils, but they played their best when it mattered most against Washington.

4. UCLA (6-4) – Bruins played their best half of football this season in the second half against Colorado.

5. (tie) Oregon State (6-4) – As long as they play at home the Beavers look impressive.

5. (tie) Washington State (5-5) – The Cougars disappointed me against Oregon.

.

Player of the Year Standings

This ranking seems to change radically every week, and Utah’s Tavion Thomas, who sat out the win over Arizona, could jump back into the top five with a big game against Oregon.

1. Cameron Rising, Utah quarterback -- Utes are 6-1 in his starts, and his promotion to a starting role turned Utah's season around.

2. Anthony Brown, Oregon quarterback – He played his best game in the win over Washington State, rushing for 123 yards.

Anthony Brown scores. Photo by Chris Pietsch, The Register-Guard, USA TODAY NETWORK

3. B.J. Baylor, Oregon State running back – The Pac-12’s leading rusher with 1,050 yards.

4. Travis Dye, Oregon running back -- He has 908 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards and 14 TDs for nation’s No. 3 team.

5. Devin Lloyd, Utah linebacker – Yep, we have a defensive player in here, and it’s not Kayvon Thibodeaux.

.

Cover photo of Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown is by Chris Pietsch, The Register-Guard USA TODAY NETWORK

.

