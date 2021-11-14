Peng Shuai: Chinese tennis player's sexual assault allegation must be investigated, say WTA

The mystery over what happened to Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has only gotten more muddled. A reporter with Chinese state media posted two videos of the tennis star allegedly taken Saturday, both of which feature Peng eating dinner with her coach and friends. “The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time,” Hu Xijin, an editor of a Chinese tabloid, posted on Twitter, but the videos were not independently verified. Peng had disappeared from public view after she alleged in a Nov. 2 Weibo post that the country’s former vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, sexually assaulted her. The post was deleted 30 minutes after it was put up, and search was disabled on Peng’s account. Both the United Nations and the White House have pressed China on the player’s whereabouts, and the head of the Women's Tennis Association has threatened to cut ties with Beijing if Peng is not accounted for and her allegations investigated.

TENNIS ・ 18 HOURS AGO