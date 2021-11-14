ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England prop Kyle Sinckler feels World Cup final KO has made him ‘better person’

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Kyle Sinckler is eager to resume hostilities with South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday as he reflects on the cruellest moment of his England career.

Australia were dispatched 32-15 to continue a winning autumn that began with an 11-try rout of Tonga, but it is the finale of the series against the Springboks that has generated the most anticipation for Sinckler.

Less than three minutes into the 2019 World Cup final in Yokohama, the British and Irish Lions prop was knocked unconscious by Maro Itoje’s elbow in an unfortunate collision and his evening was over.

In his absence England were crushed 32-12 and Sinckler admits the event has left its mark.

“I don’t remember the World Cup final. It took me a while to process the incident. You work all your life for that moment but I can’t remember a thing,” Sinckler said.

“I’m not going to lie to you, for two or three weeks after I just sat in my house in a dark room, obviously concussed, trying to process it all.

“It’s tough but you’ve got to roll with the punches and I feel like I’m a better person for that experience and it gave me that extra drive to keep kicking on.

“And I just try to use it as motivation as I’m always very conscious that my job is to inspire kids and anyone – black, white, Asian, man, woman – coming through and anyone who’s going through some tough times.

“It would have been very easy for me to throw my toys out the pram or feel sorry myself, but I feel since then I have tried to kick on and mature my game.”

A full house at Twickenham will see the rivals clash for the first time since South Africa were crowned global champions two years ago.

The finale to the Autumn Nations Series has been circled in Sinckler’s calendar since it was confirmed but it will not be a desire to make amends for the World Cup final that will be spurring him on.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t look at this fixture and be like ‘I need to be ready for that game’,” Sinckler said.

“I wouldn’t talk about revenge. What’s done is done. Even if we beat them we’re not going to get the World Cup back.

“It’s a huge game and they are world champs for a reason. If we want to be the best then we have to beat the best and we have to test ourselves against the best.

“They are currently the world champions and number one in the world, so we have to bring our A-game, otherwise we are going to be in trouble.”

We have got four days to come up with something a little bit different. And we will. We will play a little bit different against them.

England head coach Eddie Jones

The Lions slipped to a 2-1 series defeat to South Africa in the summer and head coach Eddie Jones has ruled out attempting to go toe to toe with them knowing they have the muscle to diffuse a less nuanced game-plan.

“We are going to have to play differently to beat them because if you are taking on a heavyweight contest and you are fighting against George Foreman who can whack and whack and whack and whack, you have to do something a bit different,” Jones said.

“We have got four days to come up with something a little bit different. And we will. We will play a little bit different against them.”

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Steve McClaren warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Cristiano Ronaldo's return will 'make or break' the Manchester United manager

Steve McClaren believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club will either 'make or break' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have lacked consistency this season, with Solskjaer receiving a considerable amount of criticism from pundits and supporters following recent results, which have a 2-0 loss to Liverpool and a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.
The Independent

Cricket got caught but racism is widespread across sport, claims Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson says the racist abuse suffered by Azeem Rafiq will have been repeated in many other sports and that cricket is simply “the one that’s been caught”.Rafiq’s testimony to MPs this week has opened up a crisis in his sport, with the Government demanding action from the game’s leaders to tackle the problem of discriminatory behaviour.Robinson, who enjoyed huge success in both rugby codes and starred in England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup win, says he experienced racist abuse from coaches and spectators during his career and that racism has become a “normal occurrence” in 21st century Britain.“Cricket is not...
BBC

England 69-3 Tonga: Eddie Jones says side building to World Cup final

Eddie Jones says England's new era is all about building towards the World Cup final in two years' time after a resounding win over Tonga on Saturday. Jones' new-look team got their Autumn Nations Series under way with 11 tries in a 69-3 victory at Twickenham. Beaten finalists in Japan...
George Foreman
The Independent

Wales vs Australia: Josh Adams and Tomas Francis fit to start in Cardiff

Wales have received a double boost ahead of their Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia after Josh Adams and Tomas Francis were declared fit to start.The reigning Six Nations champions have more than 15 players unavailable – including a number of British and Irish Lions – for the Wallabies’ Principality Stadium visit on Saturday.Wing Adams missed the victory over Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue that forced his withdrawal just before kick-off, while Francis was concussed during training a week ago and saw an independent consultant on Thursday.But they will both feature as Wales target a third...
The Independent

England reaching T20 World Cup final would be ‘hell of an achievement’, Eoin Morgan claims

Eoin Morgan believes England reaching the T20 World Cup final would rank among their best accomplishments after Jason Roy added his name to an extended list of absentees.Roy will miss Wednesday’s semi-final against New Zealand because of a torn left calf as he joined Tymal Mills on the sidelines, with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran all unavailable for selection pre-tournament.Morgan was reticent to discuss the identity of Roy’s replacement although Sam Billings has been tipped to come into the middle-order with Jonny Bairstow catapulted up from No 4 to open alongside the in-form Jos Buttler.As they will be...
BBC

T20 World Cup: England v New Zealand semi-final contests to look out for

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals, England v New Zealand. Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: Wednesday, 10 November (14:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England...
The Independent

Is England vs New Zealand on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch T20 World Cup semi-final

England take on New Zealand at the T20 World Cup today as the battle for a place in the final on Sunday.England finished top of their Super 12s group despite a defeat to South Africa in the final match, while New Zealand finished second in their group behind the only team with a 100 per cent winning record, Pakistan, who take on Australia tomorrow in the other semi. The fixture stirs memories of when England won a dramatic match against New Zealand two years ago in the ODI World Cup final at Lord’s, which went down to the final ball...
The Associated Press

New Zealand beats England to reach Twenty20 World Cup final

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham powered New Zealand to a stunning five-wicket victory with an over to spare against England on Wednesday, helping the Black Caps advance to their first Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final. Needing 57 off the last four overs, Neesham...
chatsports.com

Jordan Henderson to miss England's final World Cup qualifier

A statement from the FA on Sunday announced that Liverpool's captain has returned to his club prior to the Three Lions' final World Cup qualification fixture. "Henderson and [Jack] Grealish have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment on injuries," the statement read. Henderson scored while playing the full...
chatsports.com

Harry Kane BEGS Gareth Southgate to start him against San Marino in England's final World Cup qualifier - as the Spurs striker hunts down Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record

Harry Kane has pleaded with Gareth Southgate to start on Monday in San Marino as the England captain hunts down Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record. The Spurs striker took his international tally to 44 with a hat-trick against Albania on Friday night and is setting his sights on another goal glut in Serravalle against the world's lowest-ranked team.
Daily Mail

Like him or not, Gareth Southgate has got us believing again - England now turn their focus to Qatar 2022 with the Three Lions boss knowing only World Cup glory will silence his doubters

October 5, 2017 - a night Gareth Southgate often references. A night to forget for a myriad of reasons, but one the England head coach finds difficult to erase from his mind. Wembley’s hallowed turf was used as a makeshift landing strip that toxic evening; bored spectators took to pelting England players with paper airplanes in search of absolutely anything else to occupy their time than watch what was unfolding in front of them.
The Independent

The Independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy