NWSL scores: Live updates for OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit in 2021 semifinals

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe matchup for the 2021 NWSL final will be set Sunday...

CBS Sports

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage: 2021 NWSL quarterfinals, how to watch online, tv, time, date

The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Sunday as the NWSL quarterfinals kickoff on Paramount+. Both squads overcame off-the-field scandals and punched their ticket to the playoffs, and third-place Washington Spirit will host sixth-place North Carolina Courage at Audi Field at Washington, D.C. where the winner will go on the face OL Reign in the semifinal. The Spirit are making their return to the NWSL playoffs for the first time since 2016, and North Carolina enter the NWSL playoffs for the fourth consecutive time.
SOCCER
washingtonspirit.com

Spirit Advance to NWSL Semifinal in 1-0 Instant Classic

Washington, D.C., (11/07/2021) – The Washington Spirit defeated the North Carolina Courage in the quarterfinal of the 2021 NWSL Playoffs this evening, 1-0. Ashley Sanchez began the action with a shot just outside of the box but it was easily saved by North Carolina’s Casey Murphy. This was one of the few chances produced by the Spirit in the opening part of the first half.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Hatch's extra-time goal sends Spirit to NWSL semifinals

The Washington Spirit have endured an adversity-filled season that included the dismissal of their head coach following a National Women's Soccer League investigation for verbal and emotional abuse, a coronavirus outbreak and a bitter ownership dispute. The drama long ago could have derailed Washington's season. But the Spirit players banded...
SOCCER
sounderatheart.com

Scouting OL Reign’s semifinal opponent

When OL Reign kicks off against the Washington Spirit on Sunday at Cheney Stadium, it will be a battle between two teams that had some of the best results in the second half of the season. Arguably no team was better than the Reign since mid-July, and no team was better than the Spirit since mid-August (setting aside the Spirit’s two forfeits).
SPORTS
Yardbarker

NBC Washington

Ashley Sanchez Helps Spirit Reach NWSL Final With Win Over OL Reign

Washington Spirit upset OL Reign, book spot in NWSL final originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Spirit is heading to the NWSL Championship after beating the OL Reign 2-1 in the league semifinals. Ashley Sanchez's 68th-minute goal decided the game, punching the franchise's ticket to Louisville. For the...
SOCCER
Miami Herald

Spirit head to NWSL championship with 2-1 win over Reign

Ashley Sanchez broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Washington Spirit advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship game with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign on Sunday. The Spirit, undefeated in their last eight matches, will face the Chicago Red Stars next Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky....
SOCCER
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

‘We have to reflect on the journey’: Ahead of NWSL playoffs, here’s how the OL Reign overcame a tumultuous season

Typically, a team will wait until a season is over to look back. OL Reign coach Laura Harvey didn’t want her players to wait. When they take the field Sunday for their NWSL postseason opener, believe that each player has paused to think about everything they’ve been through to reach this moment. A snowball of events beginning with high-profile player signings, public allegations of abuse, a coaching change and Olympic Games all taking place amid a pandemic.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Spirit, Red Stars Advance to NWSL Final After Semifinal Victories

The Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit will square off in the 2021 NWSL final on Saturday after a pair of semifinal victories on Sunday. The Spirit were the first team to punch their ticket to the final on Sunday afternoon. An early goal from forward Eugénie Le Sommer gave the OL Reign a 1–0 lead in the third minute, but the Spirit quickly responded. Trinity Rodman evened the contest in the 12th minute as she continues a likely Rookie of the Year campaign, and in the second half, Ashley Sanchez delivered the winning score.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

OL Reign's Laura Harvey named 2021 NWSL Coach of the Year

With the National Women's Soccer League championship game just days away on CBS, the league has started handing out end-of-year awards. On Tuesday, OL Reign manager Laura Harvey was named the 2021 NWSL Coach of the Year. The list of finalists was decided after a preliminary round of voting by...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

OL Reign's Jess Fishlock named 2021 NWSL Most Valuable Player

With the National Women's Soccer League championship game just days away on CBS, the league has started handing out end-of-year awards. On Tuesday, OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock was named the 2021 NWSL Most Valuable Player. The list of finalists was decided after a preliminary round of voting by owners,...
SOCCER
ESPN

OL Reign's Jessica Fishlock, Laura Harvey win 2021 NWSL awards

OL Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock was named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) MVP on Tuesday, while head coach Laura Harvey won Coach of the Year. Fishlock, who has been with the league since it launched in 2013, scored five goals in 21 starts with four assists, helping lead OL Reign to the postseason, where they lost in the semifinals to the Washington Spirit.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Three OL Reign players named to NWSL Best XI

NWSL Best XI - First Team. Alana Cook: After joining the Reign from PSG in June, Cook played every minute of all 20 matches she started. The defender had an 84.3% pass completion rate, made 92 clearances and blocked 23 shots. According to FotMob, Cook was seventh in the league in clearances per match and third in passes per match. Perhaps most importantly, she helped bring order to what was a bit of a chaotic backline at the start of the year.
SOCCER
washingtonspirit.com

Washington Spirit’s Aubrey Bledsoe Named 2021 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year

CHICAGO (November 18, 2021) – The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe has been named the 2021 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. The honor marks the Cincinnati, Ohio native’s second-straight Goalkeeper of the Year award, having been tabbed the league’s top goaltender following the...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

NWSL final: USWNT players and future call-ups featured in Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars title game

The Washington Spirit will face the Chicago Red Stars for the NWSL championship on CBS this Saturday. While this may not be the championship matchup that was expected, both teams turned their hot end to the season and stout defenses into an appearance in the final in Louisville, Kentucky. Neither team has won an NWSL title before, so no matter what happens, we're guaranteed to see a first-time champion crowned.
WASHINGTON STATE

