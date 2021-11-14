NWSL scores: Live updates for OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit in 2021 semifinals

The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Sunday as the NWSL quarterfinals kickoff on Paramount+. Both squads overcame off-the-field scandals and punched their ticket to the playoffs, and third-place Washington Spirit will host sixth-place North Carolina Courage at Audi Field at Washington, D.C. where the winner will go on the face OL Reign in the semifinal. The Spirit are making their return to the NWSL playoffs for the first time since 2016, and North Carolina enter the NWSL playoffs for the fourth consecutive time.
The Washington Spirit defeated North Carolina Courage, 1-0, in the quarterfinal of the NWSL playoffs on Sunday in extra time at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. NWSL 2021 golden boot winner Ashley Hatch scored the winner for the Spirit in the second-half of extra time to seal the win and a date against OL Reign next week in the semifinals.
Washington, D.C., (11/07/2021) – The Washington Spirit defeated the North Carolina Courage in the quarterfinal of the 2021 NWSL Playoffs this evening, 1-0. Ashley Sanchez began the action with a shot just outside of the box but it was easily saved by North Carolina’s Casey Murphy. This was one of the few chances produced by the Spirit in the opening part of the first half.
The Washington Spirit have endured an adversity-filled season that included the dismissal of their head coach following a National Women's Soccer League investigation for verbal and emotional abuse, a coronavirus outbreak and a bitter ownership dispute. The drama long ago could have derailed Washington's season. But the Spirit players banded...
When OL Reign kicks off against the Washington Spirit on Sunday at Cheney Stadium, it will be a battle between two teams that had some of the best results in the second half of the season. Arguably no team was better than the Reign since mid-July, and no team was better than the Spirit since mid-August (setting aside the Spirit’s two forfeits).
Washington Spirit upset OL Reign, book spot in NWSL final originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Spirit is heading to the NWSL Championship after beating the OL Reign 2-1 in the league semifinals. Ashley Sanchez's 68th-minute goal decided the game, punching the franchise's ticket to Louisville. For the...
Ashley Sanchez broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Washington Spirit advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship game with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign on Sunday. The Spirit, undefeated in their last eight matches, will face the Chicago Red Stars next Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky....
Typically, a team will wait until a season is over to look back. OL Reign coach Laura Harvey didn’t want her players to wait. When they take the field Sunday for their NWSL postseason opener, believe that each player has paused to think about everything they’ve been through to reach this moment. A snowball of events beginning with high-profile player signings, public allegations of abuse, a coaching change and Olympic Games all taking place amid a pandemic.
The Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit will square off in the 2021 NWSL final on Saturday after a pair of semifinal victories on Sunday. The Spirit were the first team to punch their ticket to the final on Sunday afternoon. An early goal from forward Eugénie Le Sommer gave the OL Reign a 1–0 lead in the third minute, but the Spirit quickly responded. Trinity Rodman evened the contest in the 12th minute as she continues a likely Rookie of the Year campaign, and in the second half, Ashley Sanchez delivered the winning score.
With the National Women's Soccer League championship game just days away on CBS, the league has started handing out end-of-year awards. On Tuesday, OL Reign manager Laura Harvey was named the 2021 NWSL Coach of the Year. The list of finalists was decided after a preliminary round of voting by...
With the National Women's Soccer League championship game just days away on CBS, the league has started handing out end-of-year awards. On Tuesday, OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock was named the 2021 NWSL Most Valuable Player. The list of finalists was decided after a preliminary round of voting by owners,...
OL Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock was named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) MVP on Tuesday, while head coach Laura Harvey won Coach of the Year. Fishlock, who has been with the league since it launched in 2013, scored five goals in 21 starts with four assists, helping lead OL Reign to the postseason, where they lost in the semifinals to the Washington Spirit.
NWSL Best XI - First Team. Alana Cook: After joining the Reign from PSG in June, Cook played every minute of all 20 matches she started. The defender had an 84.3% pass completion rate, made 92 clearances and blocked 23 shots. According to FotMob, Cook was seventh in the league in clearances per match and third in passes per match. Perhaps most importantly, she helped bring order to what was a bit of a chaotic backline at the start of the year.
Sandra Herrera and Lisa Roman of Attacking Third, CBS Sports soccer podcast, preview the NWSL Championship final between Washington Spirit and Chicago Red Stars.
CHICAGO (November 18, 2021) – The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe has been named the 2021 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. The honor marks the Cincinnati, Ohio native’s second-straight Goalkeeper of the Year award, having been tabbed the league’s top goaltender following the...
The Washington Spirit will face the Chicago Red Stars for the NWSL championship on CBS this Saturday. While this may not be the championship matchup that was expected, both teams turned their hot end to the season and stout defenses into an appearance in the final in Louisville, Kentucky. Neither team has won an NWSL title before, so no matter what happens, we're guaranteed to see a first-time champion crowned.
LOUISVILLE — It was mid-August, a few days after the Washington Spirit’s season had taken the first of several dark turns, when Kris Ward heard singing on the team bus. Heading back to the hotel following a training session the day before a National Women’s Soccer League match in Houston, voices rang out for the entire 20-minute ride.
