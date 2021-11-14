ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Tom Brady throws 2 picks in 1st Q at Washington

By The Associated Press - StarTribune
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all...



The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Robby Anderson reveals Bill Belichick’s free agent pitch

For years, the common narrative in New England was about how Bill Belichick and the Patriots never got Tom Brady any help — and he won, repeatedly, in spite of it. Ironically, one full year after Brady’s departure, Belichick and the front office went particularly nuts in free agency, splurging for reinforcements on both sides of the ball (Matt Judon, meet two tight ends and Nelson Agholor). So far, so … not great. Some pieces have worked, some haven’t, and overall, most of the Patriots’ success has been based on Mac Jones’ growth and the running game.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has A Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Through the first 10 games in his NFL career, Mac Jones has separated himself as the top quarterback from the 2021 class. Jones, who currently has the Patriots rolling on a four-game win streak, has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Tom Brady in his first season with New England.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Giants

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are riding the struggle bus right now and he’s hoping it makes its last stop in Tampa on Monday. Brady hasn’t lost three straight games since his second year as a starter. Since blowing out the Bears in Week 7, the Bucs have gone: loss, bye, loss.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians is calling out Tom Brady again after latest Bucs loss

Bruce Arians is pushing his quarterback's buttons again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second straight loss Sunday, falling 29-19 to the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Tom Brady had arguably his worst game of the season, throwing two first-quarter interceptions and finishing with just 220 passing yards. Brady was noticeably...
NFL
Fox News

Tom Brady backs NFLPA president's message of unity to players amid latest complaints

Tom Brady gave his seal of approval on a unifying message from the NFL Players Association president, Cleveland Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter, Thursday. Tretter praised Brady for sounding off on some of the issues plaguing players, including the addition of a 17th game to the regular season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star also called for a more unified union in hopes of standing up to pressure from owners when it comes to negotiating the collective bargaining agreement.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: What Is Tom Brady’s Problem With NFL’s 17-Game Season?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If you ever listened to Tom Brady’s halftime interviews with Jim Gray on Monday Night Football radio broadcasts, then you knew that the conversations were anything but spontaneous. The topics were clearly agreed upon ahead of time, giving Brady time to meticulously map out his carefully constructed answers. The tradition has carried on to this year, where Brady and Gray hold an extended chat — with roughly 4,000 ads sprinkled in — in podcast form. It generates news on a near-weekly basis, and this week was no different. Brady artfully dodged a question Aaron Rodgers, recognizing...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady’s two first quarter-interceptions leads to 13-0 lead for Washington

There’s an upset brewing in Landover, Maryland, as the Washington Football Team has taken advantage of two first quarter interceptions by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady started out the game 2-of-6 passing for five yards and two interceptions. The Buccaneers also had a three-and-out on their first drive.
NFL
NBC Washington

How the Diets of Washington Football Team Players Compare to Tom Brady's

How diets of WFT players compare to Brady's eating habits originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Tom Brady's known for having a very strict and unique diet, and for three weeks during the 2017 season, Taylor Heinicke got to witness what the seven-time Super Bowl champ chomped on at the Patriots' facility.
NFL

